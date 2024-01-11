OK Magazine
King Charles 'Will Be Impacted' by the Stress Caused by Prince Andrew's Latest Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 11 2024, Published 4:58 p.m. ET

Prince Andrew is once again caught in the midst of a Jeffrey Epstein scandal! Documents from the convicted human trafficker were unsealed, and in them a woman, referred to as Jane Doe 3, accused the Duke of York of groping her. Since the news broke, critics have wondered how King Charles' would react to the latest drama.

Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew was accused of groping a minor in unsealed Jeffrey Epstein documents.

“I think that the stress will certainly have an impact," Grant Harrold said on GB News. “The thing about the King is, he’s very professional. We have seen this in recent years."

Andrew was stripped of his HRH status in 2023, and since then, his reputation has slowly fallen apart.

“Losing his parents, he gets on with the job, everything that’s taken place with his brother, obviously they’re just allegations, but the King will still take it seriously," Harrold continued. "I don’t think there’s a sign in returning to do anything."

“I think with families, there’s always sometimes with families there can be things that happen and families normally get together and support each other to get through it," he noted.

Source: MEGA

Prince William is rumored to be questioning King Charles' 'judgment' after the Prince Andrew scandal occurred.

Andrew was included in the annual walk on Christmas, but experts think the negative headlines will permanently alter his place in the monarchy.

“It’s really difficult though, because it’s just not going away," he concluded.

OK! previously reported a source claimed Prince William is worried about how his father will handle the allegations surrounding his uncle.

“Of course. Everyone knows there is a s---load more stuff that could come out on Andrew. That’s why William was so dismayed by the leniency shown to him at Christmas. He is utterly bemused by his father’s strategy," William's friend said in an interview.

Source: MEGA

King Charles invited Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to the royal Christmas walk.

Despite the Prince of Wales' feelings, the source made it clear that he's aware of the hierarchical structure within the monarchy.

“That’s not how the family dynamic works," the insider disclosed. "Charles is the king, so William has to go along with it. But he doesn’t have to like it.”

Andrew slowly began to distance himself publicly from the crown after Virginia Giuffre accused him of abuse in 2019 and later sued him in 2021.

“William and his father agreed, in 2022, that Andrew should be kicked out of the royal family. Having ripped off the plaster, you have to question his judgment in walking to church with Andrew at Christmas, especially when they knew the Epstein affair was all going to be raked up again a few days later," a former courtier said.

Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson has been a vocal defender of Prince Andrew.

After losing his HRH status, Andrew continued to attend royal gatherings, and he sported his ceremonial garb at Charles' 2022 crowning.

“It was significant that Andrew was allowed to wear his Garter robes to the Coronation," the insider said. "That suggested he had the king’s support."

"There are not any mechanisms for throwing people out of things like the Order of the Garter, but it would have been easy enough to order him not to wear the clothes," the insider added.

