Prince Andrew Forced to 'Retire From Royal Life' After Unsealed Jeffrey Epstein Documents Further Damages His Image

Royal expert Grant Harrold claimed Andrew will transition into a recluse lifestyle, and it will be the "closest you'll ever get to a member of the royal family retiring."

"His focus is his family, his ex-wife the Duchess of York, and his own children and grandchildren," Harrold told GB News.

Andrew's connection to Epstein began to affect his royal duties in 2019 after Virginia Giuffre accused him of assault.