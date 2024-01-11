Prince Andrew Forced to 'Retire From Royal Life' After Unsealed Jeffrey Epstein Documents Further Damages His Image
Prince Andrew was expected to slowly return to royal duties, but things changed after documents from the Jeffrey Epstein case were unsealed this month. Excerpts from the trial were published and revealed a woman, referred to as Jane Doe 3, accused the Duke of York of groping her when she was a teen, further impacting Andrew's reputation.
Royal expert Grant Harrold claimed Andrew will transition into a recluse lifestyle, and it will be the "closest you'll ever get to a member of the royal family retiring."
"His focus is his family, his ex-wife the Duchess of York, and his own children and grandchildren," Harrold told GB News.
Andrew's connection to Epstein began to affect his royal duties in 2019 after Virginia Giuffre accused him of assault.
OK! previously reported the disgraced figure's fall from grace is creating issues between Prince William and King Charles.
“Of course. Everyone knows there is a s---load more stuff that could come out on Andrew. That’s why William was so dismayed by the leniency shown to him at Christmas. He is utterly bemused by his father’s strategy," William's friend told an outlet.
“That’s not how the family dynamic works," the source added. "Charles is the king, so William has to go along with it. But he doesn’t have to like it.”
In 2022, Andrew was stripped of his HRH status, but he continued to attend royal gatherings.
“William and his father agreed, in 2022, that Andrew should be kicked out of the royal family. Having ripped off the plaster, you have to question his judgment in walking to church with Andrew at Christmas, especially when they knew the Epstein affair was all going to be raked up again a few days later," a former courtier admitted.
During Charles' crowning, Andrew was seen in ceremonial garbs while Prince Harry was in a morning suit, as both are no longer senior members in the royal family.
“It was significant that Andrew was allowed to wear his Garter robes to the Coronation," they continued. "There are not any mechanisms for throwing people out of things like the Order of the Garter, but it would have been easy enough to order him not to wear the clothes."
Aside from dealing with the consequences of his actions, Andrew was asked to leave his royal estate in 2023, but he has yet to vacate the property.
“It’s no secret that William and Kate have been trying to secure Royal Lodge for their family," a source told a publication. "They are in desperate need of a larger property to accommodate their household."
“The wheels finally seem to be in motion to remove Andrew from the property which William and Kate welcome and support wholeheartedly," they shared.