EXCLUSIVE Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Locked in 'Food War' as Pair's Furious Succession Feud Rumbles On Source: MEGA Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla sparked renewed feud rumors due to alleged tension over food selections. Aaron Tinney Feb. 13 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla are said to be quietly locked in a simmering "food war" that insiders tell OK! reflects deeper tensions at the heart of the monarchy, with clashing tastes in the kitchen mirroring a growing power struggle behind palace doors. Camilla, 78, wife of King Charles, 77, recently revealed she avoids several ingredients Kate openly loves, including chili, garlic and peppers. The comments, made during a light-hearted interview with her son, food writer Tom Parker Bowles, have been seized upon by palace watchers as symbolic of a broader divide between the Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales, as Kate and her husband, Prince William, 43, take on increasingly influential roles within the royal family. And they say there are "behind the scenes wars" when Camilla and Kate are together for banquets and state occasions about the menus and ingredients on offer.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princess Kate and Queen Camilla are reportedly in a war over food choices.

Article continues below advertisement

Sharing her straightforward tastes, Camilla described favorites such as baked beans on toast and freshly cooked fish and chips. She also listed foods she refuses to eat, telling her son: "I can't bear peppers, raw or cooked. I'm not a fan of offal either, aside from very good liver. "And I avoid chilli and garlic too, unlike my son." The remarks contrasted sharply with Kate's well-documented love of spice. Kate has spoken repeatedly about her enjoyment of Indian food and cooking curries at home. During an April 2016 reception at Kensington Palace ahead of the couple's tour of India and Bhutan, model Neelam Gill recalled a conversation with the princess about spice. Gill said Kate told her she loved Indian food and could handle the heat, while William admitted he struggled.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princess Kate loves spice in her food.

Article continues below advertisement

"She told me that she loved Indian food so I told her that she'd be fine with the spices," Gill said at the time. Three years later, in October 2019, Kate elaborated further while attending a reception at the Aga Khan Centre in London ahead of an official visit to Pakistan. Speaking to guests, she described adapting spice levels for her family when cooking at home. "It's so hard cooking curry with the family though. The children have a portion with no spice, yours is medium," she said to William. "And I quite like it hot." She added Princess Charlotte, now 10, was already good with heat. A palace source said the contrast has not gone unnoticed. "On the surface, this sounds trivial, but food is just another way Kate and Camilla's massive differences are playing out," the insider said. "Camilla prides herself on simplicity and tradition, while Kate is much more experimental and outward-looking, and that reflects how they each see the future of the monarchy." According to insiders, the tension runs far deeper than dinner preferences.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princess Kate adores Indian food.

Article continues below advertisement

One source said: "Camilla feels that William and Kate already wield far too much influence over Charles and the direction of the monarchy, even though they haven't taken the throne yet." The insider added Camilla believes she is also being sidelined by Kate. "She's Queen now and thinks her authority is being quietly undermined by a younger generation that's acting like the future has already arrived," a palace aide said. Another source said Kate's confidence has also unsettled Camilla. "Kate is comfortable, popular, and increasingly decisive," the source said. "Camilla sees that and worries she's being overshadowed, not just in public but in private conversations with the King."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Queen Camilla reportedly feels like she is sidelined by Princess Kate.