Queen Camilla Accused of Playing a Role in Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Feud: 'She's Always Looking Out for Herself'
Queen Camilla’s role in the notorious feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton may be a game changer, according to an insider.
From the moment Meghan and Prince Harry announced their engagement, the British tabloids were ablaze with racially charged comparisons of the American actress to Kate, the "commoner" turned Duchess.
The media frenzy reached a boiling point when The Sun declared that "Meghan Made Kate Cry" on its cover. Tensions escalated, leading to a royal crisis meeting. Harry recalled in his memoir, Spare, that "Kate got things rolling straightaway by acknowledging that the stories in the papers about Meg making her cry were totally false."
But was it really all smoke and mirrors? In the memoir, Harry noted: "We shifted from what to do about the story to where it came from. Who could have planted such a thing? Who could have leaked it to the press in the first place?" Turns out, the culprit may have been closer to home than they realized, with allegations surfacing that Prince William "conceded" he might’ve let slip details during a dinner with their father and Camilla.
Camilla was allegedly pulling the strings, and insiders suggest deep-seated motives. "Camilla is always looking out for herself first," one insider revealed. "Kate and Meghan made good targets. Quite simply, if the princesses were constantly at war, then anything negative out there about her and Charles would be of limited interest. Kate and Meghan never had a chance."
Harry Slams Camilla as the ‘Villain’
Once branded "the most hated woman in Britain" due to her controversial past, Camilla underwent a remarkable transformation. “She was the villain," Harry told 60 Minutes in 2023, labeling his stepmother as "dangerous" for her relentless quest to revamp her public image.
He alleged that Camilla actively "sacrificed me on her personal PR altar," using familial conflicts for her gain.
- Meghan Markle 'Still Has Major Issues' With Kate Middleton as She 'Partly Blames' the Princess for Her 2020 'Megxit' Scandal
- Queen Meghan Markle: Tensions Were 'Brewing' Between Former Actress and Kate Middleton About Who 'Outshined' the Other
- Hiding King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Was 'Exhausting' for Wife Queen Camilla, Royal Aide Reveals
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Royal expert Tom Quinn corroborates Harry’s claims, revealing that Camilla "wasn’t very keen on Catherine" at the outset, making life harder for the new royal. It seems both families were ensnared in her long game rivalry, as Harry noted that William and Kate went through their own trials akin to what he and Meghan experienced.
Tension rapidly escalated. "The animosity snowballed because of all the negative stories out there," said the insider. "Harry started accusing William of leaking things as well."
Stung by the palace's silence in response to mudslinging, Harry and Meghan took drastic action, opting to spill all in a series of explosive interviews.
As this royal drama continued, Camilla ascended to the throne as queen in 2023, finally achieving her long-sought approval. Now "almost universally beloved," an insider pointed out, "she finally achieved her goal." Yet, as Harry lamented on 60 Minutes, there were "bodies left in the street."
The Cost of Rivalry: Kate and Meghan’s Friendship in Ruins
Among the casualties? The once budding friendship between Kate and Meghan. "It’s a shame," remarked the insider, reflecting on the pair’s missed opportunities for connection. Their interactions, once filled with giggles at Wimbledon, are now "extremely limited." Notably, Kate felt genuinely touched when Meghan reached out during her battle with cancer.
But, hope may not be completely lost. "Kate’s health scare had an impact," said the source. "She’s so full of gratitude these days, and in her view, no one should waste time holding grudges."
A reconciliation appears possible, especially since both women “are more than willing to make peace."
However, the path to harmony isn’t clear-cut, as the insider disclosed, "Kate has been quietly trying to chip away at the tension, hoping to bring them back together, but so far, nothing has worked."