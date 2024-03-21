Kate Middleton and the Royal Family 'Intend to Guard Their Privacy' Despite Constant Conspiracy Theories, Spills Insider
The royal family is keeping calm and carrying on!
Despite conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton continuing to spread, an insider stated the Princess of Wales and her loved ones are determined to "guard their privacy" and ignore the gossip.
"There’s nothing you can do these days about a bunch of headbangers who have a vested interest in keeping the conspiracies going," the source spilled to a news outlet. "They will keep saying Catherine is a fake. But going out was the right move because ultimately she is fine and she needed that to be seen."
The insider was referring to the mother-of-three and Prince William's Saturday, March 16, visit to the Windsor Farm Shop, which was when the couple was captured on video together for the first time since December — but some individuals believe the brunette woman in the video was a body double.
As OK! reported, the palace stated in January that after undergoing abdominal surgery, Kate wouldn't be resuming public duties until after Easter.
"William and Kate are nearly on the other side of this. You can argue that they should have approached the whole thing differently, but this is a marathon not a sprint," another source shared. "They have decades and decades of this life ahead of them, and the message is that they intend to guard their privacy, whatever the media say they should or shouldn’t do."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Kate Middleton's Return Date Revealed as Kensington Palace Demands Public 'Leave Her in Peace'
- Kensington Palace Is Under 'Increasing Pressure' to Explain Kate Middleton's Bizarre Return to Instagram After Recent Photoshop Scandal
- Pressure Mounts on Palace to Release Kate Middleton's Unedited Mother's Day Pic to 'Regain Public’s Trust'
"When you look back at 2024 in a few years, you won’t even be able to see this, apart, maybe, from the Mother’s Day photo, which was, admittedly, a significant [mistake]," they added, pointing to Kate's confession that she "edited" a picture she shared via Instagram March 10.
As OK! reported, the image was taken down by several photo agencies after discovering on their own accord that the shot was manipulated, which is what sparked Kate's apology.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she wrote on social media. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."
In her original post, it was claimed that the picture was taken this year, but people such as British journalist Piers Morgan had their doubts.
"Was it actually taken last week? They say so but can we believe that?" he questioned in a televised discussion. "If it was so awful [it needed editing] why not release one of the other photos from the archives they never released?"
"Why is Princess Catherine, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, spending time hunched over photoshop, making amateur edits of official portraits when they literally have servants to do that," he continued. "Most baffling of all, why not edit in the missing wedding ring?"
Daily Beast reported on the royal family guarding their privacy.