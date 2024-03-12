Pressure Mounts on Palace to Release Kate Middleton's Unedited Mother's Day Pic to 'Regain Public’s Trust' 

Kate Middleton is in the hot seat after the Princess of Wales returned to Instagram with a poorly photoshopped family photo. The mom-of-three took a step back from the spotlight after her abdominal surgery, and she admitted that her Instagram scandal was her fault.

As Kate takes the fall for the blunder, critics continue to wonder how the Princess of Wales was able to share a family snapshot without a member of her team noticing the mishap in the first place.