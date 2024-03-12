Kate Middleton Left 'Humiliated' by Her Photoshop Fail, But She Is 'Accepting the Blame'
Kate Middleton found herself at the center of controversy after the Princess of Wales shared a poorly edited image of herself with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Although the Princess of Wales took the fall for the mistake, expert Neil Sean hinted that there is more to the story.
"I think Catherine herself probably had the final say [on the photo]. And I think that what happened was probably in the rush she probably looked at and thought, you know, that looks okay and didn't gibe too much attention to it," Sean told an outlet.
"I believe someone else did the photoshop percent. And I think that she's being very gracious in accepting the blame," he continued.
Although Sean speculated that Kate wasn't completely at fault for the blunder, an insider told the commentator the princess wasn't upset about it.
"What I've been told literally from an excellent source, in fact, is that she was quite happy to do that," he shared. "I think she is humiliated in some respects but doesn't really understand what this fuss is about."
Shortly after Kate returned to Instagram, various news agencies announced they would "kill" the photo after seeing that it was altered.
"AP initially published the photo, which was issued by Kensington Palace. But AP later retracted the image because at closer inspection, it appeared the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP’s photo standards. The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand," the Associated Press said in a statement.
- Pressure Mounts on Palace to Release Kate Middleton's Unedited Mother's Day Pic to 'Regain Public’s Trust'
- 'Amateur' Kate Middleton Admits She 'Experimented With Editing' in Family Photo After Its Pulled From 4 News Agencies
- Kensington Palace Is Under 'Increasing Pressure' to Explain Kate Middleton's Bizarre Return to Instagram After Recent Photoshop Scandal
Sean also hinted at other outlets wanting to find fault in Prince William and Kate's decision to release their own pictures.
"A lot of those particular agencies have been looking for slip-ups for years, because remember, before they would sell the rights to that picture. Catherine and William have bypassed it by doing their own picture," Sean explained. "Now, it could be that they'll have to revert back, at least for the next couple of pictures, to alleviate any claims of any misdemeanor type stuff. It’s going to be a mess for a while."
"I don't really understand how these people like these big agencies, Reuters and the Associated Press, they're just trying to bully this woman into giving them the health details," he continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Before returning to social media, "Where is Kate?" began to trend on X, formerly known as Twitter, and many royalists believe the mom-of-three hoped the snapshot would help shut down the ongoing assumptions about her health.
"I think Catherine and the team genuinely thought, 'Put a picture out on Mother's Day, that will stop people nagging about where she is, why isn’t she speaking, all that sort of stuff,'" Sean shared. "And what happened was the picture that they put together, they thought, 'Well, we'll just clean that up, make it look a little bit fresher.' And now suddenly you've got a furor."
Sean spoke to Fox News Digital.