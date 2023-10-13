The Royal Family Is 'Worried' About Prince Harry's Close Bond With Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice
Prince Harry has been open about his close bond with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, but could his famous brood threaten their connection?
Since his 2020 "Megxit" scandal, the Duke of Sussex's ties to his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William, were severed, and now sources claim Buckingham Palace is concerned about Harry's relationship with his cousins.
A source told an outlet that the trio "left the royal family worried" because the Sussexes could have access to private information.
Despite The Firm's fears, an insider claimed Harry, Eugenie and Beatrice are able to connect on things besides being related.
"They've got so much in common: the kids, a shared interest in philanthropy, and Harry enjoys offering advice to his cousin about how to further her career, while Meghan's great with parenting, lifestyle, and nutrition," the source told an outlet.
The royal companion believes Eugenie and Beatrice's neutrality is hazardous for the crown.
"For the King, Camilla, and the Waleses, it's rather unfortunate that Eugenie and Beatrice are so close with the Sussexes," the source explained. "[They are] till privy to a lot of what's happening inside Buckingham Palace, so there's a concern about what they're telling them, and what they could reveal — even unintentionally."
Although Meghan Markle and Eugenie were friends before the Duchess of Sussex met her husband, the actress wasn't compatible with Kate Middleton.
"I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Meghan said in an episode of Harry & Meghan. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”
“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” Meghan admitted.
“It’s so funny when I look back now because now I know so much,” she said, adding that she’s “so glad I didn’t then because I could just authentically be myself without so much preparedness.”
Eugenie and Beatrice's sympathy could come from their mother, Sarah Ferguson, who has been a vocal protector of her nephew and niece-in-law.
“The thing is — and I’m really adamant about this — is that anyone that is out there really trailblazing for their own beliefs, and it doesn’t matter where you’re from or who you are, you trailblaze for what you believe — that’s very brave,” she explained on the Sunrise morning show.
“I would never be one to make a comment on any other member of the royal family or anybody who does that. I just find anyone that stands very tall about their own beliefs is very brave, whoever it is," she continued
In August, OK! reported that Harry, Eugenie and Beatrice speak "constantly."
"This whole drama between him and Meghan [Markle] and the rift with the rest of the family has been really stressful for the girls," the buddy shared. "It’s hard to watch because they see both sides of it."
Sources spoke to Heat Magazine.