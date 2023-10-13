The Royal Family Is 'Worried' About Prince Harry's Close Bond With Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice

Although Meghan Markle and Eugenie were friends before the Duchess of Sussex met her husband, the actress wasn't compatible with Kate Middleton.

"I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Meghan said in an episode of Harry & Meghan. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”

“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” Meghan admitted.

“It’s so funny when I look back now because now I know so much,” she said, adding that she’s “so glad I didn’t then because I could just authentically be myself without so much preparedness.”