Will Meghan Markle Make a Cameo on the 'Suits' Spin-Off? Fans Rally for Her to Return to Acting

meghan markle fans demand return suits spin off
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 13 2023, Published 1:39 p.m. ET

Will Meghan Markle make her return to acting? Before she was the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan was known for portraying Rachel Zane on the USA series Suits.

Although the show closed its curtains in 2019 — years after Meghan left the program — its recent success on Netflix opened the door for a revival, and fans are hopeful that Meghan will take a break from her new life and reprise her role.

meghan markle fans demand return suits spin off
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle starred in 'Suits' for seven seasons.

According to Deadline, show creator Aaron Korsh is developing a Suits offshoot for NBCUniversal. Korsh's 2019 show Pearson was the first expansion of the Suits universe, but the drama was short-lived.

Meghan retired in late 2017 to join the royal family, but fans of the series are hopeful that her 2020 "Megxit" scandal and her series of professional woes will incentivize her to return to the small screen.

meghan markle fans demand return suits spin off
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle retired from acting to begin her career as a duchess.

In an Instagram post shared by a fashion publication, the outlet asked viewers if they would want to see Meghan make a short cameo on the upcoming project.

"Yessss!!! Would love to see her return and Gina Torres," one person wrote.

"Definitely Meghan Markle would be the only reason I would watch, I love her," another added.

meghan markle fans demand return suits spin off
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle defended her decision to quit working in her engagement interview with Prince Harry.

While many followers were hopeful that Meghan would be featured in the unnamed production, others took offense to the announcement.

"Such rubbish news we have such more important issues in the world than this irrelevant human trying to cash out her family values REALLY VOGUE," an outraged subscriber penned.

"Unsubscribing from British Vogue. There are far more concerning news to be investing our attention toward," another said.

meghan markle fans demand return suits spin off
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle signed with WME in April, but she has no plans to act.

Despite the public's desire to see Meghan rehearsing lines again, her management team made it clear that she's pursuing a new chapter of life.

A publication confirmed that her coveted deal with WME would solely focus on Meghan's production skills, brand partnerships and business-building.

When asked if she would come back to the dramatic arts, Meghan admitted that it's not a part of her plan.

"No. I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not," the Duchess of Sussex confessed.

During her engagement interview, she defended her choice to leave Suits to prioritize royal life.

"I think what's been really exciting as we talk about the transition of this out of my career but into the role is that as you said the causes that have been very important to me, I can focus even more energy on," the Northwestern alum shared. "Because very early out of the gate I think you realize once you have access or a voice that people are willing to listen to with that comes a lot of responsibility, which I take seriously."

When celebrating their betrothal, the brunette beauty was confident in her future.

"Yes, but I don't see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change," Meghan exclaimed.

"Keep in mind I [have] been working on my show for seven years," she shared. "So we're very very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series and for me, once we hit the 100-episode marker I thought you know what I have I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work I've done there and now it's time to, as you said work as a team with you."

British Vogue uploaded the news to Instagram.

Meghan and her team spoke to Variety.

OK! Logo

