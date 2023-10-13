Will Meghan Markle Make a Cameo on the 'Suits' Spin-Off? Fans Rally for Her to Return to Acting

When asked if she would come back to the dramatic arts, Meghan admitted that it's not a part of her plan.

"No. I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not," the Duchess of Sussex confessed.

During her engagement interview, she defended her choice to leave Suits to prioritize royal life.

"I think what's been really exciting as we talk about the transition of this out of my career but into the role is that as you said the causes that have been very important to me, I can focus even more energy on," the Northwestern alum shared. "Because very early out of the gate I think you realize once you have access or a voice that people are willing to listen to with that comes a lot of responsibility, which I take seriously."