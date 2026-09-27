Kathy Griffin Shows Off Figure in Short Lingerie Dress: Photo
Sept. 27 2026, Published 12:12 p.m. ET
Kathy Griffin is showing off her figure in a daring new look.
The 65-year-old comedian took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself rocking a short lingerie-style dress, confidently putting her physique on display for her social media followers.
Griffin's latest skin-baring look comes as the comedian continues embracing a new chapter in both her personal life and career, one she's fittingly dubbed her "New Face, New Tour" era.
Kathy Griffin Shows Off Her Figure in Short Dress
Griffin put her legs on display as she posed in the revealing mini dress.
The lingerie-inspired number made for a noticeably sultrier look for the comedian, who confidently posed for the camera while showing off her figure.
Griffin hasn't been shy about experimenting with her appearance lately. In fact, she's made her recent cosmetic work part of the material in her latest stand-up tour.
During a September performance in Las Vegas, Griffin joked openly about undergoing another facelift as well as having a b----- lift, according to an attendee's account of the show.
Her current tour's title also makes it clear Griffin is more than willing to poke fun at her transformation herself.
Kathy Griffin Is Back on the Road With a 'New Face'
Griffin is currently traveling around the country for her aptly titled New Face, New Tour stand-up show.
The tour has brought the comedian back in front of live audiences after a tumultuous stretch in her life and career.
Griffin is scheduled to perform at venues across the country this fall, including shows in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and California.
The comedian has also been leaning into the title while promoting the tour, openly discussing everything from her changing appearance to her decades in Hollywood.
Griffin recently reflected on the 30th anniversary of Suddenly Susan, the NBC sitcom she starred in alongside Brooke Shields, while promoting her new stand-up dates.
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Kathy Griffin Has Been Candid About Her Changing Appearance
Griffin has long been open about cosmetic procedures and her complicated relationship with her appearance.
Rather than avoiding the subject this time around, the comedian has turned her latest work into material for her shows and even incorporated it directly into her tour's name.
Her current career resurgence also includes more than just stand-up.
Kathy Griffin Keeps Busy
Griffin hosts the YouTube series Talk Your Head Off with Kathy Griffin, which is filmed inside her Malibu home and features the comedian chatting with guests in a deliberately casual setting.
She's also preparing for more live performances throughout the remainder of the year and into 2027.