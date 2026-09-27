or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kathy Griffin
OK LogoNEWS

Kathy Griffin Shows Off Figure in Short Lingerie Dress: Photo

Image of Kathy Griffin
Source: MEGA, @KATHYGRIFFIN/INSTAGRAM

Kathy Griffin showed off her figure as she confidently posed in a short lingerie-style dress for a new Instagram photo.

Sept. 27 2026, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Griffin is showing off her figure in a daring new look.

The 65-year-old comedian took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself rocking a short lingerie-style dress, confidently putting her physique on display for her social media followers.

Griffin's latest skin-baring look comes as the comedian continues embracing a new chapter in both her personal life and career, one she's fittingly dubbed her "New Face, New Tour" era.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @KATHYGRIFFIN/INSTAGRAM

The 65-year-old comedian put her legs on display as she posed for the camera.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Griffin Shows Off Her Figure in Short Dress

image of The 65-year-old comedian put her legs on display as she posed for the camera.
Source: @KATHYGRIFFIN/INSTAGRAM

The 65-year-old comedian put her legs on display as she posed for the camera.

Griffin put her legs on display as she posed in the revealing mini dress.

The lingerie-inspired number made for a noticeably sultrier look for the comedian, who confidently posed for the camera while showing off her figure.

Griffin hasn't been shy about experimenting with her appearance lately. In fact, she's made her recent cosmetic work part of the material in her latest stand-up tour.

During a September performance in Las Vegas, Griffin joked openly about undergoing another facelift as well as having a b----- lift, according to an attendee's account of the show.

Her current tour's title also makes it clear Griffin is more than willing to poke fun at her transformation herself.

Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Griffin Is Back on the Road With a 'New Face'

Image of Kathy Griffin is currently back on the road with her 'New Face, New Tour' stand-up show.
Source: MEGA

Kathy Griffin is currently back on the road with her 'New Face, New Tour' stand-up show.

Griffin is currently traveling around the country for her aptly titled New Face, New Tour stand-up show.

The tour has brought the comedian back in front of live audiences after a tumultuous stretch in her life and career.

Griffin is scheduled to perform at venues across the country this fall, including shows in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and California.

The comedian has also been leaning into the title while promoting the tour, openly discussing everything from her changing appearance to her decades in Hollywood.

Griffin recently reflected on the 30th anniversary of Suddenly Susan, the NBC sitcom she starred in alongside Brooke Shields, while promoting her new stand-up dates.

MORE ON:
Kathy Griffin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Griffin Has Been Candid About Her Changing Appearance

Image of Kathy Griffin has been candid about her changing appearance and has even incorporated her recent cosmetic work into her comedy.
Source: MEGA

Kathy Griffin has been candid about her changing appearance and has even incorporated her recent cosmetic work into her comedy.

Griffin has long been open about cosmetic procedures and her complicated relationship with her appearance.

Rather than avoiding the subject this time around, the comedian has turned her latest work into material for her shows and even incorporated it directly into her tour's name.

Her current career resurgence also includes more than just stand-up.

Kathy Griffin Keeps Busy

image of Kathy Griffin is preparing for more live performances.
Source: @KATHYGRIFFIN/INSTAGRAM

Kathy Griffin is preparing for more live performances.

Griffin hosts the YouTube series Talk Your Head Off with Kathy Griffin, which is filmed inside her Malibu home and features the comedian chatting with guests in a deliberately casual setting.

She's also preparing for more live performances throughout the remainder of the year and into 2027.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.