Katie Holmes Wears Baggy Shirt & Sweatpants In NYC After Revealing Why She Keeps Daughter Suri Cruise's Life Private

Apr. 13 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Katie Holmes looked casual and cool for her day out in New York.

The actress was spotted running errands in the Big Apple on Wednesday, April 12, while taking a break from promoting her new film, Rare Objects.

Holmes wore a baggy, red plaid top paired with white sweatpants and sneakers. She kept her face hidden behind her dark shades for her time off.

The Dawson's Creek alum's outing comes after Holmes opened up about protecting her daughter, Suri Cruise — who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise — from the media as she grows up.

"I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person," the proud mama gushed during a recent interview.

"What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," Holmes continued.

"I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her,” she noted of the 16-year-old singing songs for her movies. "But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people. And it’s this safe, beautiful, creative space. So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly."

Since Holmes split from the Top Gun actor in 2012, she has been the main caretaker for their child. "Suri does not know her father anymore and she has not spent time with him in a decade," an insider alleged. "She does not go to see his movies and he has no part in her life."

"Tom has always maintained his responsibilities when it comes to financial obligations to Katie and Suri," the source continued of Cruise's alleged lack of presence in their daughter's life.

