Katy Perry Trolls Baby Daddy Orlando Bloom As He Harshly Belts Out An Irish Tune At A Pub On St. Patrick's Day: Watch

Mar. 20 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Orlando Bloom should probably leave the singing to Katy Perry.

The pop sensation took to Twitter on Saturday, March 18, to troll her longtime fiancé for his recent wild St. Patrick's day performance at an Irish pub.

U.K. radio host Chris Stark tweeted the hilarious video of Bloom harshly belting out the Celtic tune to the crowded bar alongside the caption, "To my mate: I’m fairly pissed but I’m sure that’s Orlando Bloom belting out an Irish tune…My mate: It is…"

Perry, who shares daughter Daisy Dove, 2, with the actor, reposted the video with a funny caption of her own, adding, "what a ledge."

The power couple poking fun at each other is nothing new, as Bloom recently revealed there is "never a dull moment" in his life with Perry — although being busy Hollywood stars and parents has its difficulties.

"We're in two very different pools," the 46-year-old said in a recent interview about the "Firework" singer of why disagreements sometimes ensue. "Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands."

"We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity," he explained of their relationship. "I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment. Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie."

Bloom and Perry — who got engaged in February 2019 — first crossed paths via a meet-cute at a Golden Globes afterparty. "I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out. We were at the Golden Globes and we weren't together," the American Idol judge recalled in an interview.

"So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend's hand — he wasn't even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, 'Hey that's my burger!'" she recalled.

