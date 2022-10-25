Pop Star Glitch! Katy Perry Fans Shade Her For Makeup Malfunction During Vegas Show
Katy Perry's fans are throwing a bit of shade her way. In a TikTok from the pop star's Las Vegas show on Monday, October 24, Perry seemed to have trouble opening her eyes as it appeared some eyelash glue stuck her lids together, but some social media users couldn't help but poke fun at the onstage mishap.
"Her robot seems to glitch alot," one user commented under the video, while another quipped, "Disney’s animatronics after like 10 years."
KATY PERRY GIVES DETAILS ABOUT HER ONSTAGE PERSONA, INSISTS SHE DOESN'T 'TALK A LOT' WHEN SHE'S NOT PERFORMING
"Clone failure. Next time make sure all software are updated and make necessary patches," an additional user penned, while another wrote, "Mechanical failure, she even presses that button to keep it open."
Despite the small issue, the American Idol judge kept the show moving. Another thing Perry has kept moving? Her relationship with Orlando Bloom, as they two are now back on solid ground after enduring a rough patch over the past year.
"Counseling helped, and made the way for them to get back to wedding planning," an insider explained of the pair, who share 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove. "They both agree that counseling helped them see things from another perspective."
KATY PERRY HILARIOUSLY REACTS TO 'AMERICAN IDOL' CONTESTANT WHO HAD NO IDEA SHE DATED JOHN MAYER
The Hollywood couple had been experiencing issues balancing "work and family" as the "Firework" artist continues her gig at American Idol and her Vegas residency. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has also kept busy working on multiple films.
Perry and Bloom, who got engaged in 2019, reportedly couldn't agree on whether or not they want to expand their brood. "He thinks having three kids may be a stretch because they're both so busy with their careers," an insider revealed.
"They've been butting heads over it," a source close to the duo admitted. "Orlando is madly in love with her [Katy], so she knows he'll eventually come around."Friends think she'll have some happy news to announce soon."