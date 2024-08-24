Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Relationship 'Works Because of Their Physical Connection': 'The Electricity Between Them Is Still There'

Although it may not seem like Perry and Bloom have much in common — aside from both being A-list stars — the couple, who share a 3-year-old daughter, Daisy, has been able to keep their spark alive for years.

"This [relationship] works because of the physical connection between Katy and Orlando and it’s the big thing they have in common in addition to being parents together," a longtime friend of Bloom recently spilled to a news publication. "Otherwise they’re radically different people with Katy being the ambitious, hard-charging, type-A personality and Orlando being extremely laid back, almost to a fault."