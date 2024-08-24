Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Relationship 'Works Because of Their Physical Connection': 'The Electricity Between Them Is Still There'
Orlando Bloom gives Katy Perry the "Hummingbird Heartbeat!"
While the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the pop princess have yet to tie the knot, their romance is still going extremely strong.
Although it may not seem like Perry and Bloom have much in common — aside from both being A-list stars — the couple, who share a 3-year-old daughter, Daisy, has been able to keep their spark alive for years.
"This [relationship] works because of the physical connection between Katy and Orlando and it’s the big thing they have in common in addition to being parents together," a longtime friend of Bloom recently spilled to a news publication. "Otherwise they’re radically different people with Katy being the ambitious, hard-charging, type-A personality and Orlando being extremely laid back, almost to a fault."
Bloom is "not a heavy drinker or party animal," the source emphasized, admitting, "his vice is s--, plain and simple."
For the Kingdom of Heaven star and his fiancée, it "all comes down to the bedroom."
"That’s where Orlando truly shines," insider dished. "He’s never had a problem satisfying Katy in that way and he’s very comfortable with the arrangement they have at the moment."
"And that’s why it manages to work between him and Katy. The electricity between them is still there, still humming even with the challenges Katy has been facing as she tries to reignite her recording career," the insider explained of Perry — who is set to release her sixth studio album, 143, on September 20.
"The great thing about Orlando is that he doesn’t meddle in Katy’s world at all and is very happy with letting her call the shots and take the big risks that made her famous in the first place," the confidante continued. "He doesn’t want or need the pressure and responsibility of advising her on that stuff, and he’s perfectly happy being the shoulder she can cry on when things don’t go her way."
Perry and Bloom have been engaged since he popped the question on Valentine's Day in 2019 — however, the COVID-19 pandemic initially delayed their plans to get married.
A separate insider recently hinted the couple is "hoping to make things official by the end of the year but are very tight-lipped over the whole thing," as OK! previously reported.
The second source mentioned how Perry and Bloom "prefer" for their wedding "to take place when the time is right for both of them."
