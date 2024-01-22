Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash Over Balenciaga Partnership After 'Disturbing' Campaign Scandal: 'She Just Likes to Be in Drama'
Kim Kardashian announced her decision to partner with Balenciaga as a brand ambassador after previously claiming to be "reevaluating" her relationship with the controversial brand.
"For several years now, Balenciaga’s designs have been a part of my many looks — and some of my most iconic fashion moments," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said in a statement released on Monday, January 22.
"This historic fashion house embraces modernity, craftsmanship and takes an innovative approach to design under Demna," she continued. "For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what’s right. "
"I’m excited about this next chapter for the brand and to become their ambassador," she concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Kardashian distanced herself from the fashion house in November 2022 following the release of an ad featuring young children holding plush bears that appeared to be dressed in BDSM gear.
"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened," the mother-of-four — who shares North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West — said in a statement at the time.
"I have been shaken by the disturbing images," she continued. "The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period."
In a follow-up post, Kardashian claimed she would be reconsidering her relationship with the brand, "basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children."
Critics took to X, formerly known as Twitter, after Kardashian's ambassador announcement to slam the reality star for her decision to continue to do business with the company.
"WHAT I thought we cancelled them?" one user said, referring to the famed fashion house, while another added, "That's a big L from Kim."
"At this point she likes to be in drama," a third said. "I don’t care if the designs are part of your looks, you can’t support a brand that sexualized children, it is so obvious. I just can’t."
"..but U were 'shaken & disgusted' by it's disgusting 'bdsm' child images," another person wrote. "[But] you'll still sign on as ambassador for the right price?"
Kardashian has yet to publicly respond to the backlash.