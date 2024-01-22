OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash Over Balenciaga Partnership After 'Disturbing' Campaign Scandal: 'She Just Likes to Be in Drama'

kim kardashian backlash balenciaga ambassador campaign scandal pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 22 2024, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kim Kardashian announced her decision to partner with Balenciaga as a brand ambassador after previously claiming to be "reevaluating" her relationship with the controversial brand.

"For several years now, Balenciaga’s designs have been a part of my many looks — and some of my most iconic fashion moments," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said in a statement released on Monday, January 22.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian ballenciagajpg
Source: mega

Kim Kardashian is a brand ambassador for Balenciaga.

"This historic fashion house embraces modernity, craftsmanship and takes an innovative approach to design under Demna," she continued. "For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what’s right. "

"I’m excited about this next chapter for the brand and to become their ambassador," she concluded.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian ballenciaga
Source: mega

Balenciaga came under fire in 2022 for a controversial series of ads.

As OK! previously reported, Kardashian distanced herself from the fashion house in November 2022 following the release of an ad featuring young children holding plush bears that appeared to be dressed in BDSM gear.

"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened," the mother-of-four — who shares North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West — said in a statement at the time.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian ballenciaga
Source: mega

Kardashian claimed to be 'shaken by the disturbing images' in a November 2022 statement.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

"I have been shaken by the disturbing images," she continued. "The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period."

In a follow-up post, Kardashian claimed she would be reconsidering her relationship with the brand, "basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children."

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian balenciaga
Source: mega

Social media critics slammed Kardashian for her decision to continue to do business with Balenciaga.

Critics took to X, formerly known as Twitter, after Kardashian's ambassador announcement to slam the reality star for her decision to continue to do business with the company.

"WHAT I thought we cancelled them?" one user said, referring to the famed fashion house, while another added, "That's a big L from Kim."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"At this point she likes to be in drama," a third said. "I don’t care if the designs are part of your looks, you can’t support a brand that sexualized children, it is so obvious. I just can’t."

"..but U were 'shaken & disgusted' by it's disgusting 'bdsm' child images," another person wrote. "[But] you'll still sign on as ambassador for the right price?"

Kardashian has yet to publicly respond to the backlash.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.