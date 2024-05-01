Katy Perry Jokingly Tells 'Baby Daddy' Orlando Bloom to 'Put Your Socks Away' and Not Climb Mount Everest: 'Finally I Will Be Impressed'
Katy Perry is trying to set some rules for her partner, Orlando Bloom!
The pop star, 39, took to Instagram to brag about the actor's latest series To the Edge, which shows him going on a physical, mental and spiritual journey of self-discovery by partaking in extreme sports such as free diving, rock climbing and wingsuiting.
"In a world of AI/deepfakin/green-screenin/vfxing/stunt doublin etc etc my hero baby daddy @orlandobloom does it all and FOR REAL. If you haven’t seen #OnTheEdge on @peacock yet, buckle up and grab a ginger ale (like I did!) and stream it now…(also honey check slide 9, CAN YOU PLEASE PUT YOUR SOCKS AWAY IN THE RIGHT PLACE FOR ONCE AND THEN FINALLY I WILL BE IMPRESSED I DONT NEED YOU TO CLIMB MOUNT EVEREST OK)," the "Roar" songstress quipped in the caption of the social media post, which she shared on Wednesday, May 1.
Of course, people loved the banter between the pair, who share daughter Daisy Dove, 3.
One person wrote, "LOL the caption," while another said, "Get it! Good looking mummy and daddy team there. 🔥👏🔥."
A third person added, "U guys are the the greatest."
As OK! previously reported, the Carnival Row star, 47, recently spoke about how the brunette beauty makes his life better.
"I think I'm constantly learning to let go. Because anything that I try to hold onto, whether it's good or bad, doesn't serve me," he said of his relationship with his fiancée on the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast.
"Not in the relationship, and it doesn't really serve either of us. And that's really hard. To keep letting go and to keep letting her go. You know, the idea of, because I think when you are in a deeply loving, committed relationship, you want to control or own or have and, you know, even just letting go of ideas, how things should be, or the idea of what intimacy or intimate moments are to you versus them, or whatever it may be," he explained.
Bloom also admitted that he's constantly evolving in his romance. "Because you've chosen that person, you are on a journey with that person. You are going to learn this lesson. And if you've chosen that person, then that's the person you're going to learn that lesson with. You know, I mean, that's the opportunity, right?" the U.K. native said.
"I seize the opportunity every day to grow and as you see from the show, I'll never choose the easy path. You know, like, it's just not who I am," he told Jay Shetty. "In some ways, my relationship is the greatest opportunity for my continual growth."