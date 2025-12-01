or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kayla Nicole
OK LogoNEWS

Kayla Nicole Roasted After Declaring She Wants to Be on ‘Dancing With the Stars’: ‘ABC Would Never’

Photo of Kayla Nicole
Source: Boyfriend Material With Harry Jowsey/YouTube

Kayla Nicole caused an online outrage after putting herself forward for 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 1 2025, Updated 3:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole has found herself in yet another social media stir.

Travis Kelce’s ex, 34, was roasted for declaring she wants to be on Dancing With the Stars during the November 25 episode of the “Boyfriend Material” podcast.

Host Harry Jowsey asked what shows she would be interested in joining when she quickly cut in.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kayla Nicole was a guest star on Harry Jowsey's podcast.
Source: Boyfriend Material With Harry Jowsey/YouTube

Kayla Nicole was a guest star on Harry Jowsey's podcast.

Dancing With the Stars,” she asserted. “You see how quick I answered that? I’ve been thinking about it.”

However, the YouTuber only watched a few episodes of the most recent season, which concluded last week.

Fans dragged Nicole in the comments section of the “Boyfriend Material” TikTok account for having her sights set on reality TV.

ABC would never,” one person quipped, while another wrote, “That’s so pathetic.”

“We would vote her off first week,” a third expressed.

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole Dragged for Racist Remarks

Image of Kayla Nicole wants to be on 'Dancing With the Stars.'
Source: Boyfriend Material With Harry Jowsey/YouTube

Kayla Nicole wants to be on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Nicole has been at the center of public controversy several times over the past few months. In early November, the star’s past offensive comments resurfaced online, including one racist remark about Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant.

"Sum1 explain to me why kobe thirsty wife think she can b [sic] in front of all the players!? Sit yo no green card havin azz down. #thaafuuuuhh," she tweeted several years ago.

MORE ON:
Kayla Nicole

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kayla Nicole previously dated Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA

Kayla Nicole previously dated Travis Kelce.

The podcast host issued a public apology in early November after the post went viral.

"I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for the hurtful tweets I posted so many years ago," she wrote in a Thursday, November 2, Instagram Story. "Seeing them resurface last week has been incredibly difficult, and reading them now, I'm ashamed that I ever thought or spoke that way."

She continued, "The woman I am today would never use those words or express those kinds of views. Over the years, I've seen firsthand how cruel and harmful online hate can be, and I would never want to add to that world of pain in any form. I have since deleted those tweets and my X account entirely, because I refuse to keep that energy alive or contribute to a cycle of hate."

Nicole took full responsibility for her actions and apologized to those who were hurt by her comments.

"My heart, values, and perspective are completely rooted in empathy, love and respect for others. I can't change the past, but I will continue showing through my actions who I've become and what I stand for today,” she concluded.

Kayla Nicole Allegedly Dissed Taylor Swift on Halloween

Image of Kayla Nicole reportedly threw shade at ex Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA

Kayla Nicole reportedly threw shade at ex Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift.

Nicole also got caught in online drama on Halloween when she seemingly shaded Kelce’s fiancée, Taylor Swift, with her Halloween costume, as she dressed as Toni Braxton from her "He Wasn't Man Enough for Me" music video.

One fan wrote, "🗣️No sneakin dissing cause it’s LOUD & CLEAR😊," while another said, "This might be the pettiest costume ever & I love it 😭🤏🏽."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.