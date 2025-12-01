Kayla Nicole Roasted After Declaring She Wants to Be on ‘Dancing With the Stars’: ‘ABC Would Never’

Article continues below advertisement

“Dancing With the Stars,” she asserted. “You see how quick I answered that? I’ve been thinking about it.” However, the YouTuber only watched a few episodes of the most recent season, which concluded last week. Fans dragged Nicole in the comments section of the “Boyfriend Material” TikTok account for having her sights set on reality TV. “ABC would never,” one person quipped, while another wrote, “That’s so pathetic.” “We would vote her off first week,” a third expressed.

Kayla Nicole Dragged for Racist Remarks

Nicole has been at the center of public controversy several times over the past few months. In early November, the star’s past offensive comments resurfaced online, including one racist remark about Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant. "Sum1 explain to me why kobe thirsty wife think she can b [sic] in front of all the players!? Sit yo no green card havin azz down. #thaafuuuuhh," she tweeted several years ago.

The podcast host issued a public apology in early November after the post went viral. "I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for the hurtful tweets I posted so many years ago," she wrote in a Thursday, November 2, Instagram Story. "Seeing them resurface last week has been incredibly difficult, and reading them now, I'm ashamed that I ever thought or spoke that way." She continued, "The woman I am today would never use those words or express those kinds of views. Over the years, I've seen firsthand how cruel and harmful online hate can be, and I would never want to add to that world of pain in any form. I have since deleted those tweets and my X account entirely, because I refuse to keep that energy alive or contribute to a cycle of hate." Nicole took full responsibility for her actions and apologized to those who were hurt by her comments. "My heart, values, and perspective are completely rooted in empathy, love and respect for others. I can't change the past, but I will continue showing through my actions who I've become and what I stand for today,” she concluded.

Kayla Nicole Allegedly Dissed Taylor Swift on Halloween

