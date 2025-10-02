or
Keith Urban Got 'Snippy' as He Refused to Talk About Nicole Kidman During Tense Interview 1 Year Before Shocking Split

Split photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban on Tuesday, September 30.

Profile Image

Oct. 2 2025, Published 11:48 a.m. ET

Was the writing on the wall? Keith Urban wasn't a fan of discussing his now-estranged wife, Nicole Kidman, for at least a year leading up to his shocking split from the award-winning actress.

On Tuesday, September 30, The Times reporter Ed Potton claimed Urban got "snippy" during a September 2024 interview in which the journalist brought up Kidman — whom Urban was married to for more than 19 years until the Babygirl star filed for divorce this week.

Potton accused Urban of immediately becoming "guarded" once his wife came up in conversation.

Image of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married for 19 years before their split.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married for 19 years before their split.

"I just don’t want to give you guys a headline about my wife," Urban said amid a discussion about his substance abuse battle and the intervention Kidman staged within months after their 2006 wedding.

The "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer argued: "Before you know it the interview would be: 'My wife saved my life.' And I don’t want to go there."

Elsewhere in the interview last year, Urban briefly mentioned Kidman while noting how "coming from the same place [was] very helpful" in their relationship dynamic.

"I think being in different fields was also equally helpful," the country crooner admitted — though he refused to discuss Kidman any further.

Image of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tied the knot in June 2006.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tied the knot in June 2006.

Urban became a bit tense, however, when Potton asked whether "The Fighter" singer is proud of Kidman's Oscar-winning career toward the end of the interview.

"Very," Urban replied, complaining: "We’ve had the best conversation about my career and my music, and I love that at the very end of this conversation you’re going to give one more swing to see if I’ll talk about my wife."

"I'm not going to talk about her," he declared.

Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Custody Battle

Image of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share two daughters: Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share two daughters: Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.

Urban's interview with The Times came roughly one year before news broke about the longtime lovers' shocking separation on Monday, September 29. Kidman filed for divorce in Nashville courts one day later.

In addition to submitting papers to legally end her and Urban's 19-year marriage, Kidman requested primary custody of the former flames' two daughters: Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.

The Eyes Wide Shut actress asked the court to make her the "primary residential parent," allowing her to maintain custody of their teenage girls 306 days out of the year — leaving Urban with the kids for 59 days.

Image of Nicole Kidman requested primary custody of her and Keith Urban's kids.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman requested primary custody of her and Keith Urban's kids.

"Mother shall have responsibility for the care of the children except at the following times when father shall have responsibility: Father shall have parenting time from Saturday at 10:00 a.m. until Sunday at 6:00 p.m., every other weekend" court documents read.

The legal filing outlined a schedule for holidays, as well, detailing that in "odd-numbered years, Mother shall have parenting time with the children for Fall Vacation" while "in even-numbered years, Father shall have parenting time with the children for Fall Vacation."

If approved, Kidman and Urban would also alternate custody for Christmas vacation.

