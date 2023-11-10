Keke Palmer's Mom Warns 'Sociopath' Darius Jackson Not to 'Mess With Her Family' After Abuse Allegations: 'I Dare You'
Sharon Palmer is a protective mama.
On Thursday, November 9, the mother of Keke Palmer issued a warning to the actress' ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson via Instagram after an alleged domestic violence incident occurred a few days prior.
"I dare you, mess with my family," Sharon wrote in the caption of a video of herself speaking on the explosive situation. "Family means everything to me!"
"You and your family act like sociopaths and like the world can’t see it," Keke's mom continued, firing shots at both Darius and his brother, actor Sarunas J. Jackson.
"You are phony! And i saw you from day one, my daughter is kind and our family treated you with kindness and this is how you treat it. I won’t take this laying down anymore IM DONE!" Sharon declared after her daughter was granted a temporary restraining order against Darius, as well as sole custody of their 8-month old son, Leodis "Leo" Andrellton, for the time being.
While speaking in the video, Sharon revealed: "I went to Sarunas over a year ago and told him that his brother was abusive to my daughter, and he said, 'Well, I used to be like that too.'"
She further called out Sarunas for a tweet he posted on Thursday evening and later deleted.
The message read: "The most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person I have EVER encountered in my life. Abuses almost everyone. Y’all will see. Just send positive energy to the babies. Any child in the middle of something like this does not deserve it AT ALL. Wow. So damn sad."
While Sarunos didn't specifically address anyone by name, it seems his tweet was directed toward the situation between Keke and Darius.
"So now he’s posting on Twitter like he’s this special guy when we know he’s the biggest f---boy in Hollywood; he’s disrespectful to women just like his brother," Sharon said, continuing to drill the Games People Play actor. "He don’t get to act like he’s this special guy. No. You’re a f---boy, and you’re part of the problem."
Darius has yet to speak publicly on the matter, though he also uploaded a cryptic tweet on Thursday.
"I love you, son. See you soon," he wrote of Leo, whom he welcomed with Keke back in February.
Keke and Darius had dated on and off since 2021, however, the Brotherly Love actress claimed in her petition for a restraining order and custody request that she called it off for good with her ex-boyfriend last month, as OK! previously reported.
In her court filing, Keke went into detail about an abusive incident that allegedly occurred on Tuesday, November 7, as well as a previous domestic violence dispute she claimed happened in February 2022.
The Nope actress provided screenshots of security camera footage from both instances she described.
At this time, Darius must remain at least 100 feet away from both Keke and their son and was not granted visitation rights in the temporary arrangement.