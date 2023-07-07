OK Magazine
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson Deletes All Photos of Her From Social Media After Public Spat

ok split taylor
Source: @keke/Instagram/@dvulton/Instagram
By:

Jul. 7 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Keke Palmer and Darius Daulton Jackson may have hit a rough patch!

On Thursday, July 6, Jackson made his return to social media and noticeably deleted all photos of girlfriend Palmer in the process.

keke
Source: @keke/Instagram

While images of the couple's son, Leodis, are still present on his feed, snaps of the Nope star are nowhere to be found after the former fitness instructor received backlash for his harsh comments on one of her recent outfits.

On Wednesday, July 5, Jackson shared a tweet alongside a clip of the True Jackson VP alum as Usher serenaded her with "There Goes My Baby" while she wore a revealing black dress.

"It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," he wrote. Following his comment, fans slammed him for his outdated views.

"Don't date a baddie if you're gonna be this insecure," one person penned, while another said, "Don't police women's clothing choices."

keke
Source: @dvulton/Instagram
"Boy shut up," a third user added, while a fourth noted, "I liked it better when we didn't know who you were…"

In response, the father-of-one doubled down on his stance regarding Palmer's ensemble.

Keke Palmer

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," he penned.

"This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe," he continued. "I rest my case."

keke
Source: @keke/Instagram

The baby daddy's tweets regarding the incident are still up on his profile, including his tweet from yesterday announcing his return to the app.

"Y'all thought," he wrote along with a tweet declaring his deactivation.

Source: OK!

While Jackson has been very vocal about this situation, Palmer has not addressed the controversy publicly. However, some speculate that her recent post about the concert may have been a dig at the internet personality.

"I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late," she said, along with a series of snaps showing off the sheer black body-con outfit.

It is unknown if the pair are still romantically involved.

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.