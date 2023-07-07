Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson Deletes All Photos of Her From Social Media After Public Spat

While images of the couple's son, Leodis, are still present on his feed, snaps of the Nope star are nowhere to be found after the former fitness instructor received backlash for his harsh comments on one of her recent outfits.

On Wednesday, July 5, Jackson shared a tweet alongside a clip of the True Jackson VP alum as Usher serenaded her with "There Goes My Baby" while she wore a revealing black dress.