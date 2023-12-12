Kelly Clarkson Swoons Over Maluma After He Speaks to Her in Spanish: Watch the Adorable Moment

"Hey, what's up people? Maluma here today at The Kelly Clarkson Show," he began in his native tongue as Kelly stared at him. "We're having an incredible time! Thank you all so much for your love and support. Truly, we're having a great time! Kisses and hugs always!

"Sí," the heart-eyed American Idol alum — who split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in 2020 — said sheepishly.

"Not Kelly pretending like she can't speak Spanish😂," one fan wrote in the comments section of the funny clip.