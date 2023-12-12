Kelly Clarkson Swoons Over Maluma After He Speaks to Her in Spanish: Watch the Adorable Moment
Kelly Clarkson is a huge Maluma fan!
In a clip shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show's Instagram on Tuesday, December 12, the "Según Quién" singer, 29, made the television host, 41, swoon while he romantically spoke Spanish.
"Hey, what's up people? Maluma here today at The Kelly Clarkson Show," he began in his native tongue as Kelly stared at him. "We're having an incredible time! Thank you all so much for your love and support. Truly, we're having a great time! Kisses and hugs always!
"Sí," the heart-eyed American Idol alum — who split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in 2020 — said sheepishly.
"Not Kelly pretending like she can't speak Spanish😂," one fan wrote in the comments section of the funny clip.
"She just fell in love 😻" a second commenter chimed in about the interaction between the two musicians.
"Oooh she was ready to risk it all….." a third person joked.
Clarkson has been feeling herself after finalizing her divorce, moving her show to New York City, and looking better than ever. "I don't even need to wear Spanx anymore. I just wear them for warmth like thermals," she admitted during a recent episode of her weight loss.
"Let’s just give a high-five. I don’t have to wear Spanx anymore if I don’t want to," The Voice alum excitedly said to her audience. "Whatever. Life is good!"
Clarkson has contributed shedding the pounds to going off of her thyroid medication with the help of what she learned in Steven R. Gundry's book The Plant Paradox.
"It's basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic. I know the industry loves the weight gone, but for me it wasn't [about] the weight," she recently explained. "For me, it was, 'I'm not on my medicine anymore."
Clarkson's decision to uproot her life and move across the country also played a significant role in getting her groove back.
"I was very depressed for the last three years — and maybe a little before that, if I'm being honest. I think I really needed the change. I needed it for me and my family as well. My kids are thriving here. We're just doing so much better, and we needed a fresh start," she revealed.
With her life going better than ever, the songstress has felt ready to find love again.
"Her friends and colleagues are all itching to set her up and she’s excited to go on some dates," the source said. "Kelly’s not rushing into anything but there’s no way she’s going to sit around being single forever. She’s ready to smile again and get out there and have some fun."