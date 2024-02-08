Slim Kelly Clarkson Treated Herself to McDonald's After Grammys Night
During Grammys night, Kelly Clarkson looked amazing in a white dress as she posed alongside her son, Remington, 7, amid her recent weight-loss.
However, the star, 41, revealed she splurged as the night came to a close.
"I wasn't able to make that red carpet. It was the best date night ever, and it ended with Mickey D's. It was awesome," she spilled in a recent social media video, shared to her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 7.
As OK! previously reported, the "Breakaway" singer, who also shares daughter, River Rose, with ex Brandon Blackstock, stunned when she appeared at the awards show on Sunday, February 4, in Los Angeles.
The star took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the ceremony and performances, pointing out that she loved Miley Cyrus' attitude.
"Sometimes people can be too cool in that environment, so shout-out to Miley Cyrus for being on stage and being like 'Why ya'll acting like you don't know this song?'" the TV host said, referring to when Cyrus, 31, spoke to the audience during the show. "Because sometimes it gets stuffy in that environment and people are too cool to like engage, or have a good time, or let their guard down. And that was really, you know, whether you liked it or not, I thought it was hilarious."
She added that the Hannah Montana alum, who won two Grammys that night, "got everybody on their feet and it kinda set the tone for everybody to have a good time, because that's what we're here for, to celebrate music. So that was really cool, that was funny, that was probably one of my favorite moments of the night."
Clarkson also noted the trip to the West Coast was not for the faint of heart, but it was worth it. "It was so cool to go with my son. He was very excited to do the red carpet and go to the show and see the performers. Thank you so much for a great night," she shared. "I got to see a bunch of people I hadn't seen in a while. Shout-out to the photographers because my son has a bit of a sensory issue, but they were so kind, and I just wanted to give a shout-out to them. That was so cool to ask him what his name was."
As OK! previously reported, the book author has been making headlines for her appearance.
In late January, she shared what made her get serious about shedding the pounds.
"That’s literally what happened… and well, I wasn’t shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight," she quipped. "But I wasn’t shocked by it."
"They were like, ‘You’re pre-diabetic. You’re right on the borderline.’ And I was like, ‘But I'm not there yet,'" she added. "And then I waited two years and then I was like OK, I’ll do something about it."