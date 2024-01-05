Kelly Clarkson Jokes Her Stylists Want to Dress Her in 'Tight S---' After Dramatic Weight Loss: Watch
Kelly Clarkson joked about her dramatic weight loss while at her Las Vegas Residency, “Chemistry…an Intimate Night With Kelly Clarkson."
In a video, posted to TikTok, the singer, 41, bent down to chat with some fans before taking a shot with them for their 22nd birthday.
As she spoke with them, she commented on her ensemble.
“Oh, boy. I really can’t bend in these,” she said. “Dude, this is tight.”
“Like, I lost weight and [my styling team is] like, ‘Let’s get you into this tight s---," she continued.
As OK! previously reported, the "Because Of You" songstress, who shares River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7, with ex Brandon Blackstock, the American Idol alum shared some secrets as to how she shed the pounds.
“I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!” the star told People in a new interview.
Ever since Clarkson moved to New York City, it's been a breeze for her to move her body.
“Walking in the city is quite the workout,” she noted. “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”
The book author admitted she needed a change of scenery after her split.
"We told NBC, ‘I’m not trying to sound ungrateful, I just can’t stay here anymore for my mental health; for me and my kids.’ They weren’t doing well either. For the past few years, I’d just been showing up and smiling and doing what I’m supposed to do, but you can only compartmentalize so long until you break," she shared.
These days, Clarkson is soaking up time with her two tots in the Big Apple. “We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We'll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We'll go make slime and we go to the museum,” she said.