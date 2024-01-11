Kelly Clarkson Feels 'Sexier in New York' After Impressive Weight Loss: 'Turns Out I Was a Dog in L.A.'
Between slimming down and moving to the Big Apple, Kelly Clarkson is feeling "Stronger" than ever!
The 41-year-old cracked a joke about her recent weight-loss journey during the Wednesday, January 10, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she chatted with Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer about feeling better in the city that never sleeps.
Clarkson had been interviewing Cryer, 58, when he comedically revealed his wife, Lisa Joyner, thinks he looks "sexier in New York," prompting the "Because of You" singer to praise his put-together appearance.
"Well, if you’re dressing like this sir," Clarkson gushed of the Extended Family actor — who donned a sophisticated gray suit and just-so-happened to have grown up in NYC — before she humorously added: "Hey! It turns out I’m sexier in New York."
The "Since U Been Gone" hitmaker's comment caused the audience to erupt into a sea of applause, though Clarkson, who couldn't stop laughing, quickly clarified that she was just kidding around since her weight-loss journey has noticeably been a trending topic of conversation within the media.
"I was just making a joke because everyone’s talking about… I’m like, turns out I was a dog in L.A.," Clarkson quipped, reiterating: "Anyway, I was just kidding. I’m totally kidding!"
After the funny interaction went viral on social media, The Voice's former judge received uplifting messages from fans, ensuring Clarkson she looks great on either coast of the United States.
"Kelly you are gorgeous in NY, CA and anywhere you go, always have been and always will be," a supporter sweetly stated, while another admirer added: "Looking 🔥🔥🔥 amazing!!! Soooooo happy for you!!!"
This isn't the first time Clarkson has poked fun at her obvious weight loss since shedding pounds last year.
Earlier this month, the "Catch My Breath" vocalist was filmed speaking with fans during her Las Vegas Residency, "Chemistry…an Intimate Night With Kelly Clarkson," before stopping to take a shot with them for one of their 22nd birthdays.
She had attempted to squat down in order to be closer to the crowd before admitting, "Oh, boy. I really can’t bend in these. Dude, this is tight."
"Like, I lost weight and [my styling team is] like, ‘Let’s get you into this tight s---," Clarkson joked.
It seems Clarkson won't be shy when it comes to discussing her weight-loss journey in 2024, as the mom-of-two shared her secret to slimming down her figure in an interview published Wednesday, January 3, as OK! previously reported.
"I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!" she explained.