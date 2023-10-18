'He Shouldn't Be Talking to Taylor Swift': Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Joke About 'Terrifying' Conversation Between the Pop Star and Their Dad
Did Ed Kelce and Taylor Swift hit it off?
On the Wednesday, October 18, episode of Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights,” the brothers discussed how they imagined the conversation between their dad, Ed, and the Chiefs player’s rumored new girlfriend went.
“If you know Dad like I know Dad,” Travis said the Eagles center, to which Jason replied, “He shouldn’t be talking to Taylor Swift.”
The chat between the two NFL stars came after the pop sensation was spotted talking to the patriarch at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos game on October 12.
Travis then joked that it’s “terrifying” to think about what the unlikely duo was conversing about, adding, “I feel terrible for Taylor.”
Jason pointed out their mother, Donna Kelce, might be a better fit to impress the star.
“If you see dad talking to anybody and you can’t hear what’s happening, who knows where that conversation’s going,” Jason noted.
“The best f------ dad in the world,” Travis chimed in. “We’re saying this just because we love to rag on the big guy.”
The tight end continued, saying that Ed had started “listening to her music a little.”
“He’s probably saying, ‘I’ve taken all your CDs out at the local library and I’ve burned them into my computer because that is legal as a tax-paying citizen,’” Jason quipped.
As OK! previously reported, despite the potentially tough conversation between the athlete’s father and his rumored lover, the celebs' relationship is seemingly going well.
A source recently spilled about the dynamic between the Eras Tour star and the football hunk.
“Travis is different from anybody Taylor has dated before and she is falling for him more and more as the days go by,” the insider divulged, noting that Travis often “goes out of his way to make Taylor feel special in any way he can.”
“He makes her feel safe and protected, and at the same time, he supports her independence and success,” they continued. “Things are going really well.”
“Friends close to Taylor and Travis think they make an amazing power couple, and they couldn’t be happier for them," the source said.
Travis even sent Taylor a large flower arrangement ahead of her Eras Tour movie premiere, which he did not attend.
“Taylor couldn’t believe the massive bouquet of flowers Travis sent to her just because,” the insider spilled, adding that the pair “try to make as much time for each other as they can" despite their busy schedules.