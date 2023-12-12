Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Moaning' Made Life 'Difficult' for Kate Middleton and Prince William
Since the couple's 2020 "Megxit" scandal, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been vocal about their issues with the royal family, and experts think the publicity is adding more to Kate Middleton and Prince William's plate.
“Oh it’s been a difficult couple of years really to be perfectly honest but this last few months, you’re absolutely right Stephen, it’s been particularly difficult for them given what Harry and Meghan continually do with their moaning about things and their life," Charles Rae told Stephen Dixon on GB News.
The Sussexes released several projects that painted the Wales in a negative light, and Rae thinks the attention was a bit much for them.
“I mean it’s awful for them in their £11m home with their £100m Netflix contract — so it’s really hard for them at this time of year particularly," Rae added.
Aside from the sibling rivalry, Harry is currently fighting the Home Office for security when he visits the U.K.
“He’s got this ludicrous argument in my opinion that he cannot bring Lilibet and Archie and Meghan back to the U.K. because it’s far too dangerous," Rae said.
“Well actually Harry, you actually live in probably one of the most criminally dangerous countries in the world and you know it’s a ridiculous argument in my view," he continued.
OK! previously reported the Duke of Sussex felt pushed out of the monarchy during his witness statement.
"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," the father-of-two explained.
"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the famous redhead said.
Harry hopes Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will be able to create memories in his native nation, but he is afraid of potential security threats.
"That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too," Harry admitted.
Princess Diana's former bodyguard Ken Wharfe discussed how Harry needs to adjust going forward.
"He’s frozen himself out of the royal family with his appearance on Oprah Winfrey, his memoir, Spare – and now his ongoing battle in the High Court to get the U.K. government to reverse its decision to provide him with less police protection when he comes back for visits," he wrote.
Harry has been open about his contentious relationship with the media after losing his mother.
"But everyone would do well to remember this is a man deeply haunted by the death of Princess Diana," Wharfe penned. "Harry was understandably traumatized following her death and has denounced the paparazzi who pursued her before the crash."
Over the years, Harry has alluded to the press playing a role in the death of his mom.
"He has repeatedly used the debate that the pursuing paparazzi in the closing years of his late mother’s life and the fatal crash in Paris in 1997 was the cause of her death," the professional continued.