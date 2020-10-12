Kelly Osbourne showed off her stunning figure and flaunted her 85 pound weight loss while out and about in Malibu, Calif., on Sunday, October 11.

The 35-year-old sported a low-cut black blazer, ripped black jeans and Christian Louboutin heels to go meet with producer Jeff Beacher.

The TV personality previously revealed she had gastric sleeve surgery a few years ago. “I don’t give a f**k what anyone has to say. I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s**t. I did the gastric sleeve,” she stated. “All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost 2 years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

The former Fashion Police judge admitted to having injections that changed the shape of her face after suffering from temporomandibular joint dysfunction, also known as TMJ. She explained on the “Hollywood Raw Podcast” with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn that the doctors “gave me injections in my jaw,” which helped the pain and “kinda made my jaw look skinnier.”

People really began to notice Osbourne’s weight change after the facial injections because it “changed the shape of everything,” she dished. “I found out it’s called buckle fat. It changed everything on my face! How the f**k did I not know about this sooner?”

The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne opened up about her body image struggles and substance abuse issues in her 2017 memoir. She described herself as having had a “little dumpling body,” which made her want to go to the gym less.

Now that Osbourne is more confident, she isn’t afraid to show off her looks on social media. During her Malibu outing over the weekend, she posted a video of herself showing off her sharp jawline while riding in a convertible. “Kiss me, and you will see how important I am. –Sylvia Plath,” she captioned the clip.

“Today I’m feeling #Gucci,” she wrote on August 3. The Real co-host Jeannie Mai‘s mother commented on her post: “Oh my gosh, you lost a lot of weight.” Osbourne replied, writing, “That’s right mamma Mai I lost 85lbs since I last saw you. Can you believe it?”

The U.K. native — who just celebrated three years of sobriety — said 2020 was “going to be the year of me!!!”, adding, “It’s time to put myself first, stop taking on other people’s s**t and be the badass sober woman I was born to be.”

“In many ways it has been amazing especially in terms of self-growth. In many ways it has been gut-wrenchingly difficult. However, through all the good and bad it has been incredibly educational for me,” she said.