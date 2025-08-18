or
Mark Consuelos Admits He 'Learned the Hard Way' to Never Tell Wife Kelly Ripa She Should 'Calm Down': 'It Has the Opposite Effect'

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married since 1996 and share three kids.

Aug. 18 2025, Published 6:34 p.m. ET

After being married to Kelly Ripa for almost 30 years, Mark Consuelos has nearly mastered what to say and not to say when his wife is in a bad mood.

During the Monday, August 18, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, which was pre-recorded, the married co-hosts shared laughs while discussing a talking point about "things you should never say to someone that is going through a hard time."

"Even if you hear someone else saying it — never say these things," Ripa instructed the audience.

Source: @okmagazine/Instagram

While there were several phrases mentioned on the list, the one that angered Ripa most appeared to be "calm down."

Claiming Consuelos "loves" to use that two-word response, the Riverdale actor quickly disagreed.

"No. I learned the hard way. You never tell your wife to 'calm down.' It has the opposite effect," he declared while receiving laughs from the crowd.

Kelly Ripa Fills With 'Rage' When Told to 'Calm Down'

Image of the co-hosts discussed phrases people should 'never' use during the Monday, August 18, episode of their talk show.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

The co-hosts discussed phrases people should 'never' use during the Monday, August 18, episode of their talk show.

"When you tell me to 'calm down,' what happens?" she asked her husband, to which he admitted: "You amp up."

Ripa detailed how she "sails into a rage" that is "almost uncontrollable."

"You want to put me into a rage? Tell me to 'calm down,'" she noted.

Kelly Ripa Hates When Mark Consuelos Says 'Don't Be Hysterical'

Image of Kelly Ripa doesn't like being told to 'calm down.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa doesn't like being told to 'calm down.'

Further teasing his wife, Consuelos pointed out how Ripa "also" doesn’t like the phrase "don't be hysterical.'"

"You love that one," he joked.

'"You're being hysterical.' I'm like, 'not yet I'm not but would you like to see hysterical? I can get there in three seconds,'" Ripa said sarcastically.

While Consuelos has figured out what to say most of the time, the dad-of-three admitted he's still "learning."

Kelly Ripa Reveals Phrase Her Dad Always Says

Image of Mark Consuelos started co-hosting 'Live' with his wife, Kelly Ripa, in 2023.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos started co-hosting 'Live' with his wife, Kelly Ripa, in 2023.

During the chat, the All My Children costars additionally addressed a phrase Ripa's dad uses often: "It is what it is."

"This is my dad’s personal favorite," the Hope & Faith actress confessed. "He says it so many times a day that Mark and I joke it's like a drinking game. [Except] we would be totally off our faces by 8 a.m."

Other one-liners Ripa advised fans "never to tell anyone going through a hard time" included "money can't buy happiness," "what doesn't kill you makes you stronger," "God gives his toughest battles to the strongest soldiers" and "never say people have it worse than you" — which the blonde beauty said "we can all agree is unhelpful."

Image of Mark Consuelos admitted he's still 'learning' what not to say to his wife, Kelly Ripa.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos admitted he's still 'learning' what not to say to his wife, Kelly Ripa.

Consuelos suggested using the phrase "what doesn't kill you makes you stronger" after someone has "been through" a difficult time and has "already come out of the other side," however, Ripa warned her husband she doesn't ever "want to hear that phrase."

"This one you love. Which I detest," Ripa added. "It could be worse."

"I'm always like how? How could it be worse?" she theorized.

