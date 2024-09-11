Kelly Ripa Reveals Shannen Doherty 'Knew Her Time Was Very, Very Limited' a Few Weeks Before She Died From Cancer

Kelly Ripa recalled the emotions she was going through when the talk show host had late pal Shannen Doherty on her "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast for the final time.

In a new interview, the mother-of-three was asked if there was anything in particular that "resonated" with her from their chat, which aired just a few weeks before the Beverly Hills, 90210 star passed away from cancer at age 53 in July.