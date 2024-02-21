Kelly Rowland's Rep Refuses to Address 'Today' Show Drama as She Raves About 'Kind' Singer
Kelly Rowland's rep didn't change her positive opinion about the former Destiny's Child singer after the Today show debacle.
On Tuesday, February 20, Rowland's publicist Yvette Noel-Schure spoke out for the first time since her client stormed off the set of the morning talk show after the dressing room she was provided didn't meet up to her high standards.
"After 28 years of knowing her, Kelly Rowland remains one of the kindest, most amiable humans I have ever met and have had the blessing to represent," Noel-Schure said in a statement obtained by a news publication, choosing to ignore the debacle by refusing to directly address it at all.
The message from Rowland's rep comes after the "Say My Name" singer left co-anchor Hoda Kotb without a guest host on the Thursday, February 15, episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, as OK! previously reported.
"Kelly and her team were not happy. They did not like the dressing room, so they decided to pull her off the show, leaving [Kotb] without a guest host for the 10 a.m. hour," a source spilled last week.
Today staffers were left baffled by Rowland's sudden departure, as she was "beloved" on the famed show.
"She was getting the full hour, and Hoda's the biggest hype woman on the planet! It made no sense," the insider admitted. "[The show] basically offered up as much as possible, but they weren’t happy with it, so they walked and they left."
In a state of panic, employees attempted to offer Rowland a dressing room upstairs, however, it was already being used by Jennifer Lopez.
The confidante confessed dressing rooms for guests on Today aren't necessarily the nicest, calling them "glorified closets," however, it seemed unfair to leave Kotb with no one at the very last minute.
"They’re not nice. It’s the oldest building. There are major space limitations, [it’s] not glamorous. It’s not fresh flowers, and candles and gourmet food. It’s basically [a] white box," the source detailed.
Luckily, Rita Ora offered to fill in for Rowland with only minutes to prepare.
"You are just a lovely human being so I just want to say: Welcome to the co-host chair, how does it feel?" Kotb asked Ora, as she replaced the show's typical co-anchor, Jenna Bush Hager, for the day.
Ora replied: "Oh, it feels so warm! I feel so comfortable already… Well, you know, being from across the pond this is like everything we watch on TV so I’m so happy. Hello America! It’s me, Rita."
"I didn’t even know this was happening. Everyone watching, this has just been so much fun. They asked us backstage and I’m just like, 'I love Hoda! Here we are, and now I’m with you for a whole hour!'" she concluded.
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Noel-Schure after Rowland ditched the Today show.