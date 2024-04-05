'She's an Enabler!': Kellyanne Conway Blasts Jill Biden for Being in 'Denial' Over How President Joe Is Polling Ahead of 2024 Election

"Most of them are in denial, Laura. They look at these polls, they pretend they don't see. We look at the Southern border, they pretend we don't see it. All the issues Joe Biden's under water — he's disapproved more than he's approved on all the same approvals in those polls. Those Fox News polls, the Wall Street Journal polls," Kellyanne, who used to work for Donald Trump, told Fox News host Laura Ingraham during a recent interview.

"The horse race is one thing, it's impressive for Trump at this early stage, but it is the handling of the issues and the more negative than positive toward Joe Biden personally and presidentially that is really the problem he has," she continued.