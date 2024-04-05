'She's an Enabler!': Kellyanne Conway Blasts Jill Biden for Being in 'Denial' Over How President Joe Is Polling Ahead of 2024 Election
Kellyanne Conway mocked President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, for not being aware of how the president is doing in the polls ahead of the 2024 election.
"Most of them are in denial, Laura. They look at these polls, they pretend they don't see. We look at the Southern border, they pretend we don't see it. All the issues Joe Biden's under water — he's disapproved more than he's approved on all the same approvals in those polls. Those Fox News polls, the Wall Street Journal polls," Kellyanne, who used to work for Donald Trump, told Fox News host Laura Ingraham during a recent interview.
"The horse race is one thing, it's impressive for Trump at this early stage, but it is the handling of the issues and the more negative than positive toward Joe Biden personally and presidentially that is really the problem he has," she continued.
Kellyanne also dissed Jill, 72, in the process, claiming she's no help to her husband.
"I am not even sure Dr. Jill is an asset. Most people look at her as a nurse, not a doctor, to her husband at this point, and she's more of an enabler, I think. When she denies what CBS News is telling her — she denies the polls. I really miss Melania Trump for a lot of reasons in the White House, but more so this week."
- Kellyanne Conway Ridiculed for Claiming Democrats Are Losing Votes Over 'Jogging and Having Brunch' Instead of Attending Church
- Kellyanne Conway Faces Backlash From Conservatives for Urging Donald Trump to Pick a 'Person of Color' as His VP: 'She's Completely Lost the Plot'
- Kellyanne Conway Blasted for Saying She's 'Personally Offended' VP Kamala Harris Visited an Abortion Clinic: 'Spewing Hatred'
Of course, people were shocked to hear Kellyanne's comments. (Joe is not losing all battleground states.)
One person wrote, So, @KellyannePolls wants to talk about being an enabler & living in denial… #FoxNews #KellyanneConway," while another said, "Ohhh look it’s MS 'Alternative Facts' facts herself telling us what to believe !! lol."
A third person brought up how Kellyanne's ex George Conway recently made it clear he doesn't want Trump, 77, in office again. "George Conway just donated just under ~1M to Biden's campaign. Kellyanne remains in her 'alternate universe,'" they wrote, while another person said, "I was hoping to never see Kellyanne again."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, this is hardly the first time Kellyanne has made fun of the Biden family.
In January, she gushed over her former boss after he emerged as the winner of the 2024 Iowa caucuses, but she couldn't help but call out Joe in the process.
"The big loser tonight is Joe Biden. They want strength and sturdiness," the politician said on Fox News.
But people thought her remarks were silly, especially since the president wasn't brought up at all in the conversation. One person wrote, "Someone ask her to refresh their memory on why she’s not working in the White House right now," while another said, "Kellyanne’s thoughts are as irrelevant today as they were yesterday."
A third person added, "So Trump got less than half the Republican votes, and that means there is a galvanization around him because of Joe Biden? Make it make sense," while a fourth person simply stated, "Says the Loser who lies just like Trump."