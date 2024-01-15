Donald Trump Encourages Iowa Supporters to Vote With Bizarre Nude Cartoon Character
Donald Trump shared a video to his Truth Social platform on Sunday, January 14, showing his supporters how to vote for him in Iowa caucuses with a bizarre cartoon featuring a character named "Marlon."
"I hope everybody is listening because we have some very important information for you to make sure we win this primary and we win it big!" he said in the introduction to the video. "It all starts right here in Iowa, with the first in the nation caucuses that I was able to give to Iowa. I controlled it, and I gave it, just as I said I would."
"The outcome in this state will send a message to the entire country and in fact, the entire world," he continued. "So please listen very carefully to these simple steps you need to take to vote in the Iowa caucuses on Monday, January 15th, 2024. That’s Martin Luther King Day, January 15th, 2024."
"Together, we’re going to make history. But you have to show up and you have to follow these instructions," he added. "Thank you all. And let’s go and make America great again. We’re going to do it. We’re going to make it greater than ever before."
The following cartoon opened up with a white, simply-drawn character who appeared to be deep in thought about the upcoming election.
"Now you may say to yourself, self, I’ve never been to a caucus. How does it work? You’ve come to the right place," the narrator explained. "Because for the next two minutes, Marlon’s going to tell you everything you need to know about how to successfully caucus for President Trump."
Marlon replied that caucusing is "super easy," before checking in with another character — a lawyer named Margaux — who clarified who is eligible.
"To vote at a caucus, you must be at least 18 years old," she said. "But here’s the kicker. That’s 18 by November 5th of 2020 for Election Day."
The clip cut back to Marlon, who told viewers, "Okay, so now you know you’re eligible to vote in the Iowa caucus. Woo hoo! How simple is it to caucus? As simple as this."
As OK! previously reported, Trump is the first current or former POTUS to ever be criminally charged. Despite facing 91 felony counts across four, separate indictments, the 77-year-old continues to campaign in the 2024 election.
Trump's first trial for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election is set to begin on March 4.