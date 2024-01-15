Donald Trump Encourages Iowa Supporters to Vote With Bizarre Nude Cartoon Character

"I hope everybody is listening because we have some very important information for you to make sure we win this primary and we win it big!" he said in the introduction to the video. "It all starts right here in Iowa, with the first in the nation caucuses that I was able to give to Iowa. I controlled it, and I gave it, just as I said I would."

"The outcome in this state will send a message to the entire country and in fact, the entire world," he continued. "So please listen very carefully to these simple steps you need to take to vote in the Iowa caucuses on Monday, January 15th, 2024. That’s Martin Luther King Day, January 15th, 2024."