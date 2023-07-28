Claudia Conway Shares Saucy Bikini Snaps After Admitting She's 'Proud' of Parents Kellyanne and George for Seamlessly Co-Parenting
Claudia Conway spiced up her Thursday night!
On July 27, the daughter of Kellyanne and George Conway uploaded two snaps to her Instagram Story, showing off her figure.
In the photos, the 18-year-old wore a blue and pink triangle bikini top adorned with little bows. She sported a more natural look with some beach waves and minimal makeup as she looked into the camera.
As OK! previously reported, the new Playboy Bunny shared the stunning stills after publicly praising her parents for how well they have treated each other as of late.
Kellyanne recently stood up for her estranged husband George after he was bombarded with hate for supporting the Supreme Court's decision on affirmative action.
"Attacking @gtconway3d for agreeing with #SupremeCourt that it's unconstitutional to consider race in college admissions is especially rich. George is Asian; a product of public schools; accepted to Harvard at 16, Yale Law School at 20; made partner at top law firm at 30; not a nepo baby; immigrant mother & non-college degree father; he paid off his student loans; checked no box; asked for no special preferences," the 56-year-old penned in his defense.
However, she did get one dig in at her soon-to-be ex-husband, saying, "He got Twitter-famous for attacking his wife & her boss. But he's earned respect for making his own way, relying on merit and hard work."
In response to her mother's post, Claudia wrote, "So much class so much slay," and later added, "Look at this little co-parenting civil slay proud of u both even tho [sic] I disagree."
- Claudia Conway Fires Back After She's Accused of Disrespecting Veterans on July 4th: 'Multiple Truths Can Exist at Once'
- Claudia Conway Says She's 'Proud' of Mom Kellyanne for Defending George and Amicably Co-Parenting Despite Tense Split
- Exes at War: Kellyanne Conway Claims Estranged Husband George 'Got Twitter-Famous for Attacking' Her and Donald Trump
The social media interaction came after the parents-of-four decided to split early this year.
"We married more than two decades ago, cherish the many happy years (and four corgis) we've shared, and above all else, our four incredible children, who remain the heartbeat of our family and our top priority," the duo said at the time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Kindly respect our privacy," the joint statement continued. "We appreciate the many family members, friends and colleagues who know us, care for us, and support us. We remain united as parents to provide love, joy, comfort and protection to our beautiful children."