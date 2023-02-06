Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Supermodel Legs In Sexy Mini Dress After Ex Ben Simmons Steps Out With New Flame Eiza González
Kendall Jenner is looking red hot! The Kardashians star stepped out for a night on the town in a striking maroon number that showed off her fabulous figure.
Stunning in a maroon mini-dress over a beige undershirt, Jenner strutted the West Hollywood streets on Sunday night, February 5, in tall black high heels. The brunette bombshell — who kept her tresses down — completed the look with matching maroon tights, big gold earrings and a small black bag, as seen in photos.
The 818 Tequila founder's sexy outing comes two days after her ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons stepped out with rumored new flame Eiza González. The NBA star and the actress were seen leaving Bondst, a high-end sushi restaurant in Manhattan, on Friday, February 3, after dining with a group of friends.
“They weren’t alone [for the dinner], but they are very clearly together,” dished a source, as OK! reported, with the possible new couple seen walking side-by-side on the city streets while refraining from any PDA.
While this was only the first time Simmons and González were photographed together, they have apparently been exploring their romantic connection for months now.
According to the source, the two have been dating for "a few months," but "hiding and trying not to get seen [together]."
Simmons' possible new relationship is his first since he and ex-fiancée Maya Jama called it quits last year. The former flames were first spotted together May 2021 when they attended Wimbledon, and the Brooklyn Nets player proposed to the British TV presenter around Christmas later that year.
However, in the summer of 2022, Simmons and Jama split, as they both reportedly wanted to focus on their respective careers.
And as his brewing romance with González continues, it seems Simmons wants to put his relationship with Jama in the past for good — which means getting back the engagement ring he proposed to the model with.
“Ben wanted to draw a line under his relationship with Maya, hence demanding the ring back," a source spilled after one of his friends dished last month that he is demanding that the expensive bling be returned to him, per Mirror.
Prior to his whirlwind romance with Jama, Simmons was last linked to Jenner before the two called it quits for good in 2019. “The relationship ran its course," spilled a source at the time of their breakup. "[Kendall is] spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode.”
Jenner eventually moved on with now-ex Devin Booker — though they recently broke up following their near-two-year relationship. The shocking news made headlines in November 2022, but the famous couple reportedly ended things one month prior.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Jenner's recent outing.