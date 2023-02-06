Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Supermodel Legs In Sexy Mini Dress After Ex Ben Simmons Steps Out With New Flame Eiza González

Kendall Jenner is looking red hot! The Kardashians star stepped out for a night on the town in a striking maroon number that showed off her fabulous figure.

Stunning in a maroon mini-dress over a beige undershirt, Jenner strutted the West Hollywood streets on Sunday night, February 5, in tall black high heels. The brunette bombshell — who kept her tresses down — completed the look with matching maroon tights, big gold earrings and a small black bag, as seen in photos.