Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Fit Physique While Cozying Up at Home in Steamy Snap

"Kendall’s friends don’t think she’ll be with Bad Bunny forever," an insider explained. “Despite the breakup rumors, they are still seeing each other, but [Kendall’s pals] don’t see a huge spark between them or any long-term potential. If Kendall’s happy, then they’re happy for her, but they’ve seen her happier before in past relationships."

According to sources, the Vogue cover girl's pals think she would be better off with ex-boyfriend Devin Booker.

"Truth be told, some of them are secretly hoping she gets back together with Devin again. That’s who they feel suited her the best and who made her feel the happiest in their opinion," the insider spilled.