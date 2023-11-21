Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Fit Physique While Cozying Up at Home in Steamy Snap
Kendall Jenner lounges at home just like the rest of us — well, kind of!
The Kardashians star, 28, took to Instagram on Monday, November 20, to show off her toned physique in a sultry snap of herself laying on her couch in a lavish home.
In the photo, Jenner lays in a black bikini with her body sprawled over a cream couch as she looks behind her out a window.
The moody photo comes as the supermodel and her boyfriend, Bad Bunny, sparked break up rumors. Although a source claims the power couple are still going strong, people in Jenner's inner circle don't think the romance will go the distance.
"Kendall’s friends don’t think she’ll be with Bad Bunny forever," an insider explained. “Despite the breakup rumors, they are still seeing each other, but [Kendall’s pals] don’t see a huge spark between them or any long-term potential. If Kendall’s happy, then they’re happy for her, but they’ve seen her happier before in past relationships."
According to sources, the Vogue cover girl's pals think she would be better off with ex-boyfriend Devin Booker.
"Truth be told, some of them are secretly hoping she gets back together with Devin again. That’s who they feel suited her the best and who made her feel the happiest in their opinion," the insider spilled.
Despite reservations from her nearest and dearest, other sources have alleged Jenner has never been happier than she has been with the rapper, 29. "Kendall feels so secure with Bad Bunny. He loves her independence and her dedication to her career, but they always make time for each other no matter how busy they both are," a separate source claimed.
"They’ve only been dating for six months, but things are serious, and it feels right to Kendall," an insider revealed this summer about a possible engagement between the two.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
However serious the duo may be, Bunny has avoided confirming their relationship to the public.
"They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know. I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone," he explained in a recent interview about his romantic status — which, he only cares about his close friends and family knowing about.
"They are the only ones to whom I have to clarify anything," the musician added.
Us Weekly spoke to sources close to Jenner.