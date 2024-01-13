Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny 'Were Really Happy to See Each Other' After Reconnecting at New Year's Eve
Could Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny be reigniting the flame?
After the former couple spent New Year's Eve together in the Caribbean with their friends, insiders close to the two claim their reunion may have brought back old feelings.
"It wasn't awkward at all," a source said of spending the holiday together after their reported split. "They were really happy to see each other."
Per the insider, the rapper, 29, was "definitely" trying to woo back the supermodel, 28. However, Jenner has not been so confident they should dive back into a relationship.
"Bad Bunny is still really into Kendall and would love to keep seeing her," the source noted. "But he just wants to have fun."
While it's unclear if The Kardashians star has been gunning for a marriage and kids, she has been cautious about hurting her feelings. "Kendall's afraid. She thinks she'll end up heartbroken," the insider explained. "So, for now, she and Bad Bunny are just friends."
Jenner's resistance may be smart as her inner circle were not huge fans of her relationship with the chart-topper. "Friends aren’t surprised that Kendall and Bad Bunny have broken up," a source revealed. "They never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway."
"Of course, they want the best for their friend, but they really didn’t feel like Kendall was as compatible with Bad Bunny as she was in past relationships with other people," the insider added. "At the same time, Kendall has had a few on-off relationships in the past, so they wouldn’t be totally surprised if she got back together with him at some point."
"Kendall’s friends don’t think she’ll be with Bad Bunny forever," the second insider admitted. "Truth be told, some of them are secretly hoping she gets back together with Devin [Booker] again. That’s who they feel suited her the best and who made her feel the happiest in their opinion."
As OK! previously reported, the former duo never officially confirmed they were a couple while they were together as Bunny preferred to keep things under wraps.
"I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life," he explained. "That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy."
Life & Style spoke to sources close to Jenner and Bunny.