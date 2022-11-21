Longtime Lovers Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Officially Split After Nearly 2 Years Of Dating
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are officially over.
The celebrity couple has decided to end their longterm relationship after they simply couldn't make it work any longer.
"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source explained to a news publication, while another insider confirmed, "they [still] have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."
The decision to part ways was reportedly mutual, as it came down to bad timing and their decision to prioritize their demanding jobs — the 27-year-old is balancing her 818 Tequila brand and famed modeling career, while the 26-year-old continues to shine as an NBA athlete for the Phoenix Suns.
Although Jenner and Booker have quietly separated, the estranged duo still plans to keep in touch, the insider added.
Fans began to speculate that the attractive pair's relationship was all but over when Booker skipped out on wishing Jenner a happy birthday on Thursday, November 3, after she shared a sweet Instagram Story for her then-boyfriend's special day on Sunday, October 30.
Meanwhile, days prior, the basketball star publicly claimed his lady when he commented "middle" on Kim Kardashian's Thursday, October 21, Instagram post of the family, featuring his former girlfriend at the center of the snap.
Though Jenner and Booker may be done for good this time around, this wasn't the first time the couple parted ways. Jenner and Booker reportedly split for a brief period of time over the summer, seemingly for the same reasons as this time around.
After the duo reignited their relationship, a source spilled in September that the business woman was ready to be all-in for her man.
“She's always been focused on her career and her friends, but lately her priorities have shifted, and she's made space for Devin," the insider confirmed, adding that her family had "never seen Kendall [this invested in a relationship]."
“She is really into him. She’s always had love for him, even when they were separated, but she is more into him now than ever," the source continued at the time. "Their work, travel schedules and balancing their professional lives with their personal lives can get overwhelming at times."
“But their love for one another draws them back to each other," the insider concluded of the famous lovers on-again, off-again romance.