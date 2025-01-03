Kendall Jenner Goes Braless in See-Through Little Black Dress in New Campaign With FWRD: Photos
Kendall Jenner is kicking off the new year with a bang — and some seriously bold fashion!
The FWRD Creative Director launched her Pre-Spring 2025 campaign on January 1, featuring a series of striking photos that left fans in awe.
In one standout shot, The Kardashians star rocked a sheer black turtleneck dress by Christopher Esber, going completely braless with her curves subtly visible through the fabric. She elevated the sleek look with oversized gold earrings and a chic, pulled-back bun.
In another look, the business mogul kept her sleek hairstyle intact while swapping into an oversized black blazer from The Row, paired with matching slacks in the same shade. Boldly going without a top underneath, she confidently showcased her cleavage, adding an effortlessly sultry touch to the polished ensemble.
A third shot showcased the model’s toned figure in a Saint Laurent white silk slip dress. Her tousled, wet-look hair added a sultry edge, perfectly complementing the minimalist design.
In the fourth image, the reality star wore an elegant Khaite black tube dress with a sweetheart neckline, which she paired with pointed black heels.
Jenner's fans couldn't get enough of the pictures, which she posted to Instagram.
“My model is very pretty...... ....❤️❤️❤️❤️ So pretty perfect,” one follower wrote, while another chimed in, “Stunner princess.”
“heavyyy🔥 @kendalljenner,” a third commented.
“Always🔥❤️,” a fourth added.
The campaign release comes on the heels of another jaw-dropping holiday photo Jenner shared just days earlier.
In that snap, she posed by a fireplace decked out in festive decor, wearing a tiny black sequined dress with a bandeau-style top and sheer black tights.
She added a bold touch with bright red pointed heels and a matching red lip. For her hair, Jenner debuted a fresh brunette bob, styled with a middle part and one side tucked behind her ear to highlight a striking black and gold statement earring.
“put me in your pocket 🎁,” she captioned the post, sparking another wave of admiration from fans.
“I have you in my pocket already 😍💕🎀,” one follower playfully replied.
“when I go to the surgery center I only show them pics of u❤️,” another joked.
“The most beautiful ❤️,” someone else commented, while another fan praised her new look, writing, “I love u with short hair!!!!”
“My favorite woman is the woman I am most interested in. I love you very much, the meaning of my life.🔥😍@kendalljenner 😍,” a fifth gushed.