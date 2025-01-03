or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kendall Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

Kendall Jenner Goes Braless in See-Through Little Black Dress in New Campaign With FWRD: Photos

kendall jenner new fwrd campaign bold looks
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner stunned in a braless see-through black dress for FWRD’s Pre-Spring 2025 campaign.

By:

Jan. 3 2025, Published 9:41 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kendall Jenner is kicking off the new year with a bang — and some seriously bold fashion!

The FWRD Creative Director launched her Pre-Spring 2025 campaign on January 1, featuring a series of striking photos that left fans in awe.

Article continues below advertisement
kendall jenner black dress fwrd campaign photos
Source: Photographer- Vito Fernicola Videographer- Lukasz Dziedzic Stylist- Carlos Nazario Makeup- Diane Buzzetta Hair- Tamas Tuzes

In one look, Kendall Jenner wore a see-through Christopher Esber black turtleneck dress.

Article continues below advertisement

In one standout shot, The Kardashians star rocked a sheer black turtleneck dress by Christopher Esber, going completely braless with her curves subtly visible through the fabric. She elevated the sleek look with oversized gold earrings and a chic, pulled-back bun.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

In another look, the business mogul kept her sleek hairstyle intact while swapping into an oversized black blazer from The Row, paired with matching slacks in the same shade. Boldly going without a top underneath, she confidently showcased her cleavage, adding an effortlessly sultry touch to the polished ensemble.

Article continues below advertisement
kendall jenner sizzles braless photoshoot fwrd
Source: Photographer- Vito Fernicola Videographer- Lukasz Dziedzic Stylist- Carlos Nazario Makeup- Diane Buzzetta Hair- Tamas Tuzes

Another outfit featured Kendall Jenner wearing an oversized black blazer and matching slacks from The Row.

Article continues below advertisement

A third shot showcased the model’s toned figure in a Saint Laurent white silk slip dress. Her tousled, wet-look hair added a sultry edge, perfectly complementing the minimalist design.

In the fourth image, the reality star wore an elegant Khaite black tube dress with a sweetheart neckline, which she paired with pointed black heels.

Article continues below advertisement
kendall jenner braless see through black dress fwrd photos
Source: Photographer- Vito Fernicola Videographer- Lukasz Dziedzic Stylist- Carlos Nazario Makeup- Diane Buzzetta Hair- Tamas Tuzes

The reality star also modeled a Saint Laurent white silk slip dress with a wet hair look.

MORE ON:
Kendall Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jenner's fans couldn't get enough of the pictures, which she posted to Instagram.

“My model is very pretty...... ....❤️❤️❤️❤️ So pretty perfect,” one follower wrote, while another chimed in, “Stunner princess.”

“heavyyy🔥 @kendalljenner,” a third commented.

“Always🔥❤️,” a fourth added.

Article continues below advertisement

The campaign release comes on the heels of another jaw-dropping holiday photo Jenner shared just days earlier.

In that snap, she posed by a fireplace decked out in festive decor, wearing a tiny black sequined dress with a bandeau-style top and sheer black tights.

Article continues below advertisement
kendall jenner fwrd pre spring campaign
Source: Photographer- Vito Fernicola Videographer- Lukasz Dziedzic Stylist- Carlos Nazario Makeup- Diane Buzzetta Hair- Tamas Tuzes

Fans flooded the model's Instagram post with compliments, calling her 'stunning' and 'beautiful.'

Article continues below advertisement

She added a bold touch with bright red pointed heels and a matching red lip. For her hair, Jenner debuted a fresh brunette bob, styled with a middle part and one side tucked behind her ear to highlight a striking black and gold statement earring.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

“put me in your pocket 🎁,” she captioned the post, sparking another wave of admiration from fans.

“I have you in my pocket already 😍💕🎀,” one follower playfully replied.

“when I go to the surgery center I only show them pics of u❤️,” another joked.

“The most beautiful ❤️,” someone else commented, while another fan praised her new look, writing, “I love u with short hair!!!!”

“My favorite woman is the woman I am most interested in. I love you very much, the meaning of my life.🔥😍@kendalljenner 😍,” a fifth gushed.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.