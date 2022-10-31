Kendall Jenner Shares Sweet Snap Of Boyfriend Devin Booker For His 26th Birthday
"Birthday boy!" Kendall Jenner posted an adorable Instagram Story shout-out for her boyfriend Devin Booker's 26th birthday on Sunday, October 30.
The sweet snap featured a candid shot of the pair hanging over a balcony together as the 26-year-old model proudly displayed a red heart emoji in the center of the pic.
While the two tend to keep a majority of their lives off of social media, the celebrity couple will occasionally provide fans a small glimpse into their relationship.
As OK! recently reported, Booker protectively claimed his longtime girlfriend on Thursday, October 21, in the comments section of Jenner's older sister Kim Kardashian's Instagram post.
"Middle," the Phoenix Suns star simply wrote beneath a photo of the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, which the SKIMS founder had shared to promote The Kardashians Hulu series.
The celebrity couple's public display of affection is so rare, fans started to grow concerned Jenner and Booker had split over the summer.
The two had reportedly separated in June, but it didn't take long for the dynamic duo to bounce back — and seemingly better than ever before.
"Despite all her sisters being moms and settling down, Kendall was never interested in that,” a source revealed on Tuesday, September 13. “She's always been focused on her career and her friends, but lately her priorities have shifted, and she's made space for Devin."
“She is really into him. She’s always had love for him, even when they were separated, but she is more into him now than ever," the insider continued at the time regarding their now super serious relationship.
An additional source exclusively revealed to OK! how the Kardashian-Jenner family's constant watch under the public eye has made the 818 Tequila founder's stability within her relationship even more difficult.
“She’s avoided bringing him around her siblings because it usually means some sort of drama,” the insider noted of the brunette bombshell always feeling the heat of the cameras rolling.
Jenner “is very protective of Devin and their relationship and doesn’t share much with her family because she doesn’t totally trust them not to talk about it," the source shared.