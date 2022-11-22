Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Long Legs In Pants-less Look After Devin Booker Split

Looking ready for winter from the waste up, as Jenner stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a cozy knit sweater, she opted to leave her pants at home for her outing, simply wearing only a pair of tights and black heels while taking on the city streets, per photos.

LONGTIME LOVERS KENDALL JENNER & DEVIN BOOKER OFFICIALLY SPLIT AFTER NEARLY 2 YEARS OF DATING

Celebrity stylist Dani Michelle shared photos of Jenner's look — which was straight off the Bottega Veneta spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway — to Instagram, captioning the carousel, “good morning kendall jenner."