Kris Jenner 'Flat-Out Asked Bad Bunny When He Was Going to Propose' to Kendall Jenner, Source Claims: Model Made Matriarch 'Promise to Back Off'
Kris Jenner is eager to be a mother of the bride again! As Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's romance continues to intensify, the model's ring finger is feeling a little empty — and her mom appears to agree.
"Kris flat-out asked Bad Bunny when he was going to propose," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the the mom-of-5, who apparently approves of the Puerto Rican rapper enough to want to make him her son-in-law.
The insider detailed: "Kendall cringed and made Kris promise to back off. She’s afraid Kris may end up ruining things with Bad Bunny. Kendall is happy with how the relationship in going — she doesn’t need Kris putting pressure on them."
While the 818 founder may have rolled her eyes at Kris, it doesn't seem she disagrees, as the source spilled Kendall is more than ready for Bad Bunny to pop the question.
"She’s hinted to him that she’d love to be engaged," the confidante confessed of Kendall — who was first spotted publicly with her beau back in February and has been inseparable from him ever since.
"They’ve only been dating for six months, but things are serious, and it feels right to Kendall," the source dished.
Lucky for the 27-year-old, Kris, 67, isn't her only parent to give Bad Bunny, 29, a nod of approval. Caitlyn Jenner, 73, reportedly also has only good things to say about her daughter's latest romance, as OK! previously reported.
"Caitlyn has always been protective of her kids, especially her daughters," the second source said, noting the Republican commentator "wasn't sure what to expect."
"And Benito believes in fluid sexuality, so that resonated with Kendall's dad," the insider added in regard to Caitlyn's transition in September 2015.
From Kendall's point of view, the brunette bombshell was extremely pleased after seeing how well Caitlyn and Bad Bunny get along, the source noted.
"She's exceptionally close with her [parent]. Caitlyn's opinion was important to her," the confidante concluded.
