Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Enviable Abs in Comfy Sweater Set: Hot Photos

Kendall Jenner is getting into the cozy holiday spirit. The model, 30, flaunted her slim torso in a comfy beige sweater set in new snaps she posted on her Instagram Stories. She donned her look shortly after she dished all about her family's Christmas plans.

The Model Showed Off Her Toned Physique in New Photos

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram The model flaunted her slim torso in a comfy beige sweater set.

Jenner rocked a cropped long-sleeved ribbed sweater from Alo and a matching pair of shorts. In her mirror selfies, she kept her dark black hair short and covered her face with her phone. In another photo, she gave fans a close-up of her toned tummy and her sportswear look. The catwalk queen also posted a photo of herself baking what looked like yummy cranberry and almond cookies.

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram She also gave fans a close-up of her toned tummy.

The reality star revealed earlier this month what the famed Kardashian-Jenner clan is doing for Christmas. “It's pretty much the usual,” she told People. “Last year, we did a smaller Christmas Eve party, and it was super lovely. Usually, they're kind of these blowouts for the last, like, since I was born. But we're doing a smaller one again this year, and I'm really happy about it.” "And so it'll be cozy vibes," Jenner added. She then joked about her cooking skills when asked if she will be cutting up any vegetables this year.

The Kardashians Are Hosting a 'Smaller' Holiday Party This Year

Source: MEGA The Kardashians will be celebrating Christmas together this year.

“I don't know. You referring to my yams? I don't know, actually, but I killed my yams. Just FYI," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star quipped. She referenced her time on Thanksgiving, where was spotted dicing up sweet potatoes on sister Kylie Jenner’s Instagram. The family usually has big and glamorous holiday parties every year where they are dressed to the nines. However, this year is set to be a little different and be a slightly smaller gathering.

Source: MEGA The Kardashian clan has hosted many lavish Christmas bashes over the years.