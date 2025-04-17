Kendra Wilkinson Tried Weight Loss Shots But Threw Them Away: 'I'm Actually OK With a Little Gain'

Kendra Wilkinson said she tried weight loss shots but threw them away after her first dose.

While it seems everyone in Hollywood may be a fan of popular diabetes drugs which are being used for weight loss, The Girls Next Door alum Kendra Wilkinson made it clear she’s not in that club.

Kendra Wilkinson said she's 'ok with a little weight gain.'

“I started the weight loss shots,” she shared on Instagram Story on April 15. “Only did one. Nevermind. Throwing away!!”

“I’m actually OK with a little weight gain,” she added on April 16. “Happier in life now a days.”

As for why she opted not to take the popular medication, Wilkinson noted she “heard too many horror stories” of people ending up in the emergency room and having surgeries.