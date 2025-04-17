Kendra Wilkinson Tried Weight Loss Shots But Threw Them Away: 'I'm Actually OK With a Little Gain'
While it seems everyone in Hollywood may be a fan of popular diabetes drugs which are being used for weight loss, The Girls Next Door alum Kendra Wilkinson made it clear she’s not in that club.
“I started the weight loss shots,” she shared on Instagram Story on April 15. “Only did one. Nevermind. Throwing away!!”
“I’m actually OK with a little weight gain,” she added on April 16. “Happier in life now a days.”
As for why she opted not to take the popular medication, Wilkinson noted she “heard too many horror stories” of people ending up in the emergency room and having surgeries.
As OK! reported, Wilkinson previously admitted to being “proud” of her body despite haters who were “bullying” her over it.
"God, takes me a second to post photos now. Wondering how much hate and bullying I’ll get for my new body and age but I’m going to post this today and feel proud of myself,” she shared on Instagram on March 11. “I have overcome so much in life and deserve to celebrate myself and my new attitude towards life.”
The 39-year-old continued: "Playboy days are long gone and it feels more and more liberating for some reason. Not because I don’t appreciate my time there but because now I feel older and more free more than I did when I left the mansion."
Wilkinson noted she doesn't have as many "f---- to give," as she used to be "a little more scared of things."
"Fearing things I couldn’t control," she explained before stating: "Fear can kiss my a-- now!!”
The blonde bombshell shared a selfie on Instagram on January 22 where she addressed her body, noting, “A little weight gain and aging isn’t something I call a failure and I do enough every day to keep myself standing upright, healthy, mentally healthy and smiling. Overcoming challenges just shape us into new people and I’m willing to live and learn and grow through it all while staying focused and motivated.”
She added she’s “embracing life a little differently nowadays” after undergoing her fair “share of hardships and setbacks.”
“I've learned how to rise above and let life flow,” she admitted. “Let go and only invite positive thinking in.”
“Yes, I’ve gained weight,” Wilkinson shared in another post. “Yes, I’m aging. Yes, I’m not that girl I was before (playboy girl) but for once in a long time I feel good and mentally healthy. Kids are my everything. Feeling pretty balanced. Working out and cooking a lot more. Golf, work. No housekeeper or nanny.”