Kim Zolciak Enjoys Night Out on the Town Following Messy Reconciliation With Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak enjoyed some much-needed mother-daughter time with Brielle Biermann after calling off her nasty divorce with Kroy Biermann.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her eldest daughter, 26, spent their Thursday night, July 20, at Atlanta's MF Sushi, where they were accompanied by two male friends. Brielle documented the group's lavish meal, taking to Instagram to share two dishes — which her mom re-shared to her Instagram Story.
The ladies' night out comes days after the reality star and her estranged husband filed to dismiss their petitions for divorce earlier this month after both parties filed to end their 11-year union in May.
Despite the two hurling vicious allegations at each other in court, accusing their partner of everything from doing drugs to having a gambling problem and unfit parenting claims, Kim and Kroy are trying to find a way to work things out for the sake of their brood.
The complicated couple shares Kroy Jr., Kash, as well as twins Kaia and Kane. Kroy also adopted Brielle and Kim's other daughter, Ariana, both of whom are from the star's previous relationships, after he wed the mother-of-six in November 2011.
Amid the rekindled couple's divorce proceedings, both Brielle and Ariana, 21, maintained their relationships with the former NFL player.
As OK! reported, the famous offsprings posted sweet tributes for Kroy on Father's Day despite their parents' heated divorce battle. And while things couldn't have been worse between the coparents at that time, Kim didn't mind that her daughters weren't choosing sides, according to a source.
Kim "understands and is okay with it. She wants them to have a good relationship," the source emphasized.
And while Kim and Kroy are reportedly working on their own relationship, OK! learned they are not in couple's therapy — but rather relying on their faith to help them through this tumultuous time.
It's unclear where exactly Kim and Kory now stand, as the former shared a seemingly cryptic post earlier this week about the company you keep. "Energy transfer is real. Be careful who you allow to touch you," the post read.