Kim Zolciak Enjoys Night Out on the Town Following Messy Reconciliation With Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak enjoyed some much-needed mother-daughter time with Brielle Biermann after calling off her nasty divorce with Kroy Biermann.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her eldest daughter, 26, spent their Thursday night, July 20, at Atlanta's MF Sushi, where they were accompanied by two male friends. Brielle documented the group's lavish meal, taking to Instagram to share two dishes — which her mom re-shared to her Instagram Story.