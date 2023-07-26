Kim Zolciak and Daughter Brielle Hit With Backlash for Selling Off Designer Purses Amid Family's Financial Crisis: 'Get a Real Job'

The mother-of-six then showcased a pair of daughter Brielle Biermann's never before worn velvet Prada boots, admitting, "I'm cleaning out her closet, kind of without her authorization, a little bit too." However, Brielle, 26 was well aware of what was going on, as she can be heard in the background describing the luxe footwear.

Kim continued to display multiple purses from brands like Chanel, noting many of them have barely been used.

The highest price tag was a large, pink PVC tote by Louis Vuitton, which was owned by Brielle and going for $20,000.

"There's literally none in the world," Brielle declared off camera of the rare accessory, trying to rationalize the outrageous price. "It's in the best condition possible."