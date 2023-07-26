Kim Zolciak and Daughter Brielle Hit With Backlash for Selling Off Designer Purses Amid Family's Financial Crisis: 'Get a Real Job'
Desperate times call for desperate measures!
Though Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are working toward patching up their relationship after calling off a divorce, the family is still in a cash crunch — which is why the matriarch is selling off the brood's expensive belongings!
While some fans may have jumped at the chance to buy the discounted pieces, many rolled their eyes at the money grab.
On Tuesday, July 25, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum took to her Instagram Stories and showed off the designer purses and shoes they were putting up for purchase, with every piece going for four figures.
"We are cleaning out our closets," Zolciak, 45, said, showing off a Chanel bag that was going for $5,500.
The mother-of-six then showcased a pair of daughter Brielle Biermann's never before worn velvet Prada boots, admitting, "I'm cleaning out her closet, kind of without her authorization, a little bit too." However, Brielle, 26 was well aware of what was going on, as she can be heard in the background describing the luxe footwear.
Kim continued to display multiple purses from brands like Chanel, noting many of them have barely been used.
The highest price tag was a large, pink PVC tote by Louis Vuitton, which was owned by Brielle and going for $20,000.
"There's literally none in the world," Brielle declared off camera of the rare accessory, trying to rationalize the outrageous price. "It's in the best condition possible."
Regardless of the purses' conditions, fans were disgusted by their sale.
"I mean, she could've shopped around at different consignment shops to try & get to this price because this is just embarrassing," one person wrote on Twitter in reaction, with another commenting on Instagram, "how about she goes and gets a real job."
"That woman would sell their souls, her mother's soul and sign her life over to Satan if it sustained those inflatable devises on her face," another social media user quipped, likely referring to the ladies' famous plump lips.
As OK! reported, Kim and Kroy's marriage hit its breaking point this spring after the IRS hit them with a $1 million tax lien. The pair — who called off the divorce two months after filing — were then hit with multiple lawsuits over debt.