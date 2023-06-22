Kevin Costner's Outrageous Spending in 2022 Revealed: $830K on Gifts, Over $80K for Household Help and More

As Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine Baumgartner's divorce becomes messier by the day, released court documents gave some insight into the lavish the lifestyle they were living before things went south.

As OK! reported, the actor demanded Baumgartner vacate their shared home, an agreement stated in their prenup. However, even though Costner handed her $1 million to find a new place, she claimed to still not have enough money to move, pointing to their family's shocking spending habits last year as evidence.