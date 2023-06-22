Kevin Costner's Outrageous Spending in 2022 Revealed: $830K on Gifts, Over $80K for Household Help and More
As Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine Baumgartner's divorce becomes messier by the day, released court documents gave some insight into the lavish the lifestyle they were living before things went south.
As OK! reported, the actor demanded Baumgartner vacate their shared home, an agreement stated in their prenup. However, even though Costner handed her $1 million to find a new place, she claimed to still not have enough money to move, pointing to their family's shocking spending habits last year as evidence.
Paperwork revealed the couple — who share sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, as well as daughter Grace, 13 — spent a whooping $830,000 on gifts and almost $240,000 in medical costs.
House upkeep also cost a pretty penny, with cleaning services coming in at $64,000, a little under $100,000 going to their ranch manager and gardeners, and other household help landing at $83,000.
Other five-figure expenses included dues for a golf club, spa treatments, food and a personal trainer.
Baumgartner, 49, filed to end their 18-year marriage on May 1, and she also asked for $248,000 in monthly child support, claiming that sum is "is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle."
The handbag designer requested the Yellowstone lead, 68, cover all of their kids' private school tuition, funds for their extracurricular activities and their healthcare.
- The Other Man? Tenant at Kevin Costner's Mansion Reveals Whether He 'Hooked Up' With Actor's Estranged Wife Christine Baumgartner
- Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Bashes Actor for Informing Their Kids About the Divorce via a '10-Minute Zoom' Call
- Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Stops by Lawyer's Office After She Requests $248,000 in Monthly Child Support
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The mom-of-three stated Costner earns around $1.5 million each month, and in 2022, he racked up over $19 million in total. That same year, their brood's expenses before taxes came to over $6 million.
The crazy spending is why she's yet to find an abode she can afford without more financial help.
"[Christine] understands that at some point in the future, she and the children will have to move out of the family home," her legal team stated. "She cannot do so at this early stage of the case because she does not have sufficient funding to secure housing that will ensure the children can maintain similar standards of living in the parties' respective homes."
Us Weekly reported on Costner's spending in 2022.