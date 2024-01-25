Kevin Costner 'Had Strong Suspicions' About His Neighbor's Rumored Romance With Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner: 'Something Was Going On'
Kevin Costner was wary about another man potentially stepping between his 18-year marriage to ex-wife Christine Baumgartner while the two were still together.
The handbag designer is reportedly dating financier Josh Connor — who was previously Baumgartner's neighbor before she filed for divorce from Costner in May 2023 — and now, a source said the Yellowstone star saw it coming all along.
"Kevin had strong suspicions that something was going on between Christine and Josh," a source spilled to a news publication on Wednesday, January 24. "Their close [bond] was a real elephant in the room."
However, the insider insisted Baumgartner and Connor's relationship didn't become romantic until "relatively recently," notably around the same time Costner allegedly moved on with singer Jewel.
"Christine doesn’t think Kevin has anything to complain about," the source admitted, seemingly considering both former spouses have apparently found love elsewhere. "Josh has been Christine’s rock throughout the divorce ordeal. If Kevin has a problem with that, that’s on him."
A source seemed to confirm Baumgartner's relationship with Connor earlier this month — despite the 49-year-old's lawyer previously denying the two were an item.
"Josh was initially just a friend," the confidante claimed, noting Baumgartner has allegedly been dating Costner's former friend since she divorced the award-winning actor.
"He is a divorced dad and understands what she’s been going through. They both love the ocean and beach life. It’s something that makes Christine happy," the source explained, adding Baumgartner simply "likes hanging out with him."
News of both Baumgartner and Costner's budding romances comes four months after the pair rapidly settled their split in September 2023.
The Bodyguard actor's ex-wife filed for divorce in May 2023 — a shocking 18 years after the duo tied the knot in 2004.
A representative for Costner confirmed his split from Baumgartner shortly after his ex-wife filed a petition to end their union.
"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," his rep said in a statement at the time. "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."
The former couple shares three kids: Cayden Wyatt, 15, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 13.
Baumgartner is also a father to his and ex-wife Cindy Silva's three adult children, Annie, 39, Lily, 37, and Joe, 35, as well as his and ex Bridget Rooney's son, Liam, 26.
Us Weekly spoke to a source about Baumgartner's rumored romance with Connor.