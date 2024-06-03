Kevin Costner Admits He Was 'Excluded' From Friend Group Because He Didn't Want to Do Drugs
Kevin Costner is one of the highest-paid stars on TV, but before finding success in acting, he was working behind the scenes as a stage manager at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles.
The Emmy winner recalled how prior to one production kicking off, he was helping electricians who were there for "three weeks" to "string cables" and build sets.
"Whenever they needed something, I got it for them," Costner, 69, explained on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast of wanting to prove his worth and befriend the guys.
The men were appreciative for an extra set of hands, but they didn't offer him the type of compensation he was interested in.
"At one point, they take me back into the grip room and say, ‘Here,’ and they put out a little line of coke. And they say, like, ‘Thank you for all the s--- you’re doing for us,’” the single star remembered.
"So, I do that and nothing, and I do it a second time and I do it a third time. And finally I said to them, I said, ‘Hey, look, how much is that?’ And he says, ‘That’s about $20 right there,’ and I said, ‘Can I say something to you?’ And he says, ‘Yeah, f---, of course, man, what?’ And I said, ‘Look, I’m trying to buy my first house,’ and I said, ‘If you think what I’m doing’s cool, I could use $20. I could take a twenty,’" the father-of-seven spilled.
Unfortunately, his confession caused him to be ousted from the friendship circle.
"I was out of the club immediately. I saw myself excluded because I didn’t want to do this," he stated. "It was kind of lucky for me that I didn’t like coke. There was nothing there for me."
Going with his gut feeling has proved to work out well for the Field of Dreams star, who also told Shepard why he signed on for Yellowstone even though it wasn't slated to go on for more than three seasons.
"I just believed in the world," spilled the star. "I knew it was a soap opera. I knew we should all be in jail. We've all killed people there and so you throw logic out the window, right, a little bit."
Though he didn't reveal whether he'll return for the second half of the fifth and final season — as he and creator Taylor Sheridan reportedly butted heads — Costner had nothing but nice things to say about Sheridan.
"He has a great ear and he just wrote that stuff really authentically and it was good fun and he wrote my part especially well and Kelly [Reilly]'s part, so listen, I had a lot of fun with it," shared Costner.