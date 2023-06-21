Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Stops by Lawyer's Office After She Requests $248,000 in Monthly Child Support
The drama continues.
Nearly two months after Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce, the latter was seen stopping by her attorney's office in Santa Barbara, Calif, on Tuesday, June 20.
The fashion designer looked quite serious during the outing, in which she wore a green patterned tank, tan pants and black slide sandals.
The spotting comes as it was revealed that the mother-of-three is asking for a whopping $248,000 in child support each month. In documents, she claimed that number "is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle."
In addition, she wants the actor to pay for their kids' school tuition, healthcare and more.
Paperwork proves that the NASCAR aficionado made over $19 million in 2022, with the family's expenses costing $6.64 million without taxes.
The pair's messy split appears to grow more frustrating by the week, as the Yellowstone lead, 68, wants Baumgartner, 49, to leave their shared home, which she's refused to do.
"For Kevin, it’s pretty cut-and-dried," a source spilled to an outlet. "Christine wanted this split, so she should abide by the terms of their prenup [stating she] had 30 days to move out after filing for divorce."
Another source noted that Baumgartner thinks her ex should be the one to vacate the property since she claimed it's his actions that caused their turmoil.
"She’s so angry with Kevin for what she feels led to the end of their marriage — him putting work ahead of the family," the source said.
The first insider noted it "could be a bitter court battle" between the pair, as "Kevin’s a man of strong conviction and stubborn to the bone."
As OK! reported, the Emmy winner wasn't unfaithful during their tk-year marriage, and he was allegedly "very surprised" when Baumgartner filed.
The ordeal comes as rumors swirl that Season 5 of his hit Paramount drama series will be the last, but taking a break from the show appeared to do nothing to help mend fences with the mother of his kids.
"Kevin paid her lip service by demanding a more favorable shooting schedule on Yellowstone. But then he threw gasoline on the fire by using that time to focus on his Civil War project," an insider explained to a separate outlet. :Kevin is crushed by the reality that he is facing disaster in both his personal and professional lives. Now, he’s faced with the enormous task of trying to fix both!"
Daily Mail obtained the photos of Baumgartner at her attorney's office, while Us Weekly reported on the pair's animosity towards each other.
People obtained the paperwork regarding child support.