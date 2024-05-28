'Unserious' Nicki Minaj Holds Bizarre Moment of Silence for 'Dear Friend' Princess Diana Mid-Show After Drug Arrest in Amsterdam: Watch
Wonder if Princess Diana would have been a Barb?
Nicki Minaj herself seems to think so, as she stopped her concert to pay homage to the late Princess of Wales during her recent concert in Birmingham, England.
Minaj was performing at Resorts World Arena during the European leg of her ongoing world tour, Pink Friday 2, when she paused to ask the crowd where they were from.
One fan appeared to say Wales, causing the 41-year-old to go off on a brief tangent about the late British royal, whom Minaj named her 2023 collaboration with Ice Spice titled "Princess Diana" after.
Putting on a fake British accent, the "Starships" singer declared: "Wales — it always reminds me of a dear friend of mine, well she's not here anymore, but the Princess of Wales."
"Let's have a moment of silence for her," Minaj added before quieting down the crowd for a few seconds.
After a video of the strange shout-out went viral on social media, fans couldn't help but react to Minaj's bizarre claim the pair were pals.
"A dear friend of mine... She was 14 when Diana died," one user mentioned of King Charles' ex-wife, who devastatingly died in a car crash in 1997 at age 36, while another quipped: "The way the minute's silence was 3 and a half seconds."
"Nicki Minaj calling Princess Diana 'a dear friend of mine' and holding a moments silence for her is so unserious," a third fan noted, as a fourth echoed: "She's so unserious."
The funny moment occurred just one day after Minaj was arrested at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on suspicion of possession of "soft drugs" on Saturday, May 25.
Minaj shockingly streamed her interaction with police on Instagram Live, where she could be heard asking for her lawyer while insisting she was "set up."
"I'm not carrying drugs," the "Super Bass" hitmaker declared before expressing via X (formerly named Twitter): "Now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent."
"My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my IG post down," she updated fans.
"This is Amsterdam BTW, where weed is legal," Minaj continued in another post. "And the ppl who weigh it ain’t here told you, it’s to try to make me late so that they can write negative stories. Jealousy is a disease. You know the rest."